Just Eat owner reports best ever final quarter in UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Just Eat owner reports best ever final quarter in UK

By Press Association
Online food delivery giant Just Eat Takeaway.com recorded its best ever final quarter in the UK (Just Eat/PA)
Online food delivery giant Just Eat Takeaway.com recorded its best ever final quarter in the UK (Just Eat/PA)

Just Eat’s parent company reported its best ever final quarter last year in the UK and Northern Europe, but said that its business elsewhere in the world had struggled more.

The company said that gross transaction value (GTV) – a key measure for the sector – had increased 5% to 1.78 billion euros (£1.53 billion) in the UK and Ireland.

Just Eat Takeaway.com said that earnings guidance is now likely to be ahead of what was previously expected for the year, at about 320 million euros (£274 million).

The expectation for the figure, known as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), was already hiked to 310 million euro (£269 million) in October.

Yet shares in the business dropped 2.6% on Wednesday morning.

In Northern Europe, GTV was up 5% to 2.04 billion euros (£1.75 billion), the slightly larger North American business shrank 15% and the much smaller Southern Europe and Australia and New Zealand business, which are counted together, shrank 17%.

“We are excited that both our Northern European and UK and Ireland segments have achieved their all-time high quarterly GTV level, showing the strength of our European business,” said chief executive Jitse Groen.

“At the same time, we have achieved a significant milestone with the company now becoming free cash flow positive. We are very much looking forward to 2024.”

Just Eat said that it is still looking at plans to sell its Chicago-based subsidiary Grubhub.

It is something that influential shareholder Cat Rock started demanding in 2021, not long after Just Eat bought the US business for 7.3 billion dollars (£5.75 billion at today’s exchange rate).

“Management, together with its advisers, continues to actively explore the partial or full sale of Grubhub,” the business said.

“There can be no certainty that any such strategic actions will be agreed or what the timing of such agreements will be. Further announcements will be made as and when appropriate.”