Charity urges consumers to check electric blankets after spike in fires

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Charity urges consumers to check electric blankets after spike in fires

By Press Association
Consumers have been warned of the dangers of electric blankets (Alamy/PA)
Consumers have been warned of the dangers of electric blankets (Alamy/PA)

A safety charity has urged householders to check their electric blankets following a spike in fires.

Electric blanket fires increased by 38% last year on 2022, according to Government figures analysed by the charity Electrical Safety First.

Electric blanket fires rose to 29 incidents in England compared with 21 the previous year, with one in three of these involving either a fatality or casuality.

Some 82% – or 24 – of the 29 fires recorded in the latest year were linked to faults, raising concerns that older blankets could be going unchecked after years of use where they are prone to wear and tear.

The charity said it was concerned that ongoing high energy bills and freezing temperatures were creating the “perfect storm” for heating appliance fires as households grappled with staying warm.

Luke Osborne, deputy technical director at Electrical Safety First, said: “Your electric blankets can become damaged over time when folded and stored.

“Wires inside the device are prone to fraying or breaking after years of being folded and stored away which can risk the build-up of heat.

“With energy bills still sky high for many, and sub-zero temperatures gripping the country, many are seeking to heat the body rather than the home, meaning more of these devices are likely to be in use.

“They can be great ways to stay warm but if they are not used correctly, or not checked for some time, the fires they cause can be utterly devastating.”

The charity advises that owners of electric blankets that are 10 years old or older should consider replacing their device.

It stressed the importance of regularly inspecting the blankets for scorch marks or frayed wires and, if in doubt, to have them inspected by a professional.

Electric blankets should always be switched off before getting into bed, although newer blankets often come with a timer switch to ensure users do not fall asleep with their blanket still on.