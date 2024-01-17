Charity urges consumers to check electric blankets after spike in fires

A safety charity has urged householders to check their electric blankets following a spike in fires.

Electric blanket fires increased by 38% last year on 2022, according to Government figures analysed by the charity Electrical Safety First.

Electric blanket fires rose to 29 incidents in England compared with 21 the previous year, with one in three of these involving either a fatality or casuality.

Some 82% – or 24 – of the 29 fires recorded in the latest year were linked to faults, raising concerns that older blankets could be going unchecked after years of use where they are prone to wear and tear.

The charity said it was concerned that ongoing high energy bills and freezing temperatures were creating the “perfect storm” for heating appliance fires as households grappled with staying warm.

Luke Osborne, deputy technical director at Electrical Safety First, said: “Your electric blankets can become damaged over time when folded and stored.

“Wires inside the device are prone to fraying or breaking after years of being folded and stored away which can risk the build-up of heat.

“With energy bills still sky high for many, and sub-zero temperatures gripping the country, many are seeking to heat the body rather than the home, meaning more of these devices are likely to be in use.

“They can be great ways to stay warm but if they are not used correctly, or not checked for some time, the fires they cause can be utterly devastating.”

The charity advises that owners of electric blankets that are 10 years old or older should consider replacing their device.

It stressed the importance of regularly inspecting the blankets for scorch marks or frayed wires and, if in doubt, to have them inspected by a professional.

Electric blankets should always be switched off before getting into bed, although newer blankets often come with a timer switch to ensure users do not fall asleep with their blanket still on.