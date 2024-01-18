NI Secretary voices dismay at Stormont stalemate as public sector workers strike

The Northern Ireland Secretary has expressed disappointment at continuing political stalemate at Stormont as the biggest strike in the region’s recent history gets under way.

An estimated 150,000 public sector workers are taking part in the walkouts over pay.

Chris Heaton-Harris has been urged to intervene to release funding for the pay awards in the absence of devolved government.

However he refused, describing the matter as a devolved one.

Public sector workers are staging strike action (PA)

The strike is set to have a major impact with schools closed, hospitals offering only Christmas Day-level services, public transport cancelled as well as limited gritting of the roads in zero-degree temperatures.

The Department for Infrastructure has urged the public not to travel unless it is “absolutely essential”, saying there will only be limited gritting on a small number of roads including the M1, M2, A1 and A4.

Parades, rallies and demonstrations are scheduled to take place across the day.

The largest demonstrations will take place at Belfast City Hall, the Guildhall Square in Londonderry, Omagh court house and Enniskillen town hall.

A large policing operation is also in place.

On Wednesday night, trade unions accused Mr Heaton-Harris of having “failed the people of Northern Ireland”.

Gerry Murphy, the assistant general secretary of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, has condemned Chris Heaton-Harris (PA)

Irish Congress of Trade Unions (Ictu) assistant general secretary Gerry Murphy said: “The Secretary of State’s strategy has clearly failed and it has failed the people of Northern Ireland.

“The trade union movement have won the popular argument, as witnessed by the support we have seen from women’s groups, the voluntary sector, students’ unions, the 50 chief executives in the public sector, the PSNI Chief Constable and the head of the NICS (Northern Ireland Civil Service) and the public at large.”

In a statement, Mr Heaton-Harris said it was “regrettable” that the Stormont Assembly had not been resurrected to access funds to make the pay awards to public sector workers.

Thursday also marks the deadline in current legislation for the resumption of Stormont, or the Secretary of State is obliged to call a fresh election.

“Today’s strike will be disruptive for people across Northern Ireland. I understand the serious concerns that people across Northern Ireland have about the impact this action will have on vital public services,” he said.

“While public sector pay is devolved, the UK Government has offered a fair and generous package worth over £3bn which would address public sector pay and provides more than £1bn to stabilise public services.

“This will require ministers being back to work in Stormont so that decisions on governing can be taken in the round.”

Mr Heaton-Harris said he is “deeply disappointed” the funding offer has not been taken up after a last-ditch attempt to revive Stormont on Wednesday failed.

“This package has been on the table since before Christmas and will remain there, available on day one for an incoming Northern Ireland Executive,” he said.

“It is regrettable that the NI parties were unable to come together yesterday to elect a Speaker and restore the Executive.

“The people of Northern Ireland deserve local political leadership from representatives they have elected to govern on their behalf.

“The UK Government has made a significant offer that would help address the challenges facing public sector pay and Northern Ireland’s finances. It is time for the NI parties to take decisions on how they will best serve the interests of the people of Northern Ireland.”