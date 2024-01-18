Flutter loses out on US football results, but shares soar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Flutter loses out on US football results, but shares soar

By Press Association
The Paddy Power owner said that the UK had traded in line with expectations (Nigel French/PA)
Betting giant Flutter said that it had lost out on American football in November, but said that it had managed to grow revenue by more than a quarter in the last three months of 2023.

The Paddy Power and Betfair owner said that it had met expectations outside the US, but that National Football League (NFL) games had gone the way of customers, costing its bottom line.

In industry parlance, the “customer friendly” results from sports in the fourth quarter of the year hit revenue by 343 million dollars (£270 million), Flutter said. This was largely mitigated by better margins.

As a result, US net revenue was significantly below previous guidance.

Yet the business still managed to grow strongly. Revenue was up 26% in the period as a whole, and even the US business managed to grow by nearly a fifth.

Across the year as a whole total revenue was up 24%, and the US part of the business grew 38% to £3.60 billion.

In the UK and Ireland revenue was up 15% to £2.46 billion. Only the Australian business, which is less than half the size of the UK business, shrank during the year.

Chief executive Peter Jackson said: “The group traded well in the fourth quarter underpinned by our leading local brands supported by global Flutter Edge advantages.

“In the US, FanDuel consolidated its sports leadership position during the peak quarter for sporting activity, while FanDuel Casino went from strength to strength.

“While sports results were very customer friendly, particularly on the NFL in November, the underlying momentum in the business remains very strong heading into 2024.”

Mr Jackson said that the company’s plans to list in the US at the end of the month are still going to plan.

“We are very excited that the addition of a US Flutter listing is now just days away. This is a pivotal moment for the group as we make Flutter more accessible to US-based investors and gain access to deeper capital markets.”

Shares in the company rose 11% on Thursday morning.