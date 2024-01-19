Primark expected to announce sales rise as parent firm updates investors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Primark expected to announce sales rise as parent firm updates investors

By Press Association
Primark owner Associated British Foods is expected to reveal improved sales (Liam McBurney/PA)
Primark owner Associated British Foods is expected to reveal improved sales (Liam McBurney/PA)

Primark parent firm Associated British Foods (ABF) is expected to announce another rise in sales when it updates investors next week.

However, disruption from delayed shipments due to travel through the Red Sea, weaker UK high street footfall and wage hikes from April could all pose a challenge to the firm’s recent progress.

Shares in the company, which also owns large grocery and agriculture operations, have lifted by about a quarter over the past 12 months.

This was supported by confident updates in September and November, where the consumer giant pointed towards strong profits on both occasions.

Shareholders will be hopeful for similar positivity when ABF reports its figures for the latest quarter in a trading update on Tuesday January 23.

Much of the recent positive sentiment surrounding the firm has been driven by improved earnings at Primark, the group’s high street fashion chain.

On Tuesday, the company is expected to announce another quarter of growth at Primark over the key Christmas period.

Liberum analysts Anubhav Malhotra and Wayne Brown have predicted a “solid start” to ABF’s financial year and suggested the group could deliver “stronger than expected” profits at Primark, as well as its sugar business.

Over the past year, Primark has seen profitability improve on the back of easing inflationary pressures, with commodity and energy costs settling down.

However, continued macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty could prove a stumbling block in efforts to keep profits growing.

“The very confident tone set out in September and November is challenged by a confirmed 10% hike in UK living wages, incremental costs from Red Sea disruption and peers calling a peak in sugar prices,” said Jefferies analyst James Grzinic.

Rival retailer groups such as Next and Ikea warned earlier this month that delays to deliveries redirected away from the Suez Canal because of attacks in the Red Sea could lead to inflationary pressure if they persist.

Investors will be hopeful ABF can show how it is seeking to limit the potential impact of this disruption on its supply chain costs or product availability.

ABF’s costs will also remain under pressure from higher labour expenditure, with the minimum wage rising by about 10% in April. Shareholders will therefore be keen to see if this has an impact on the firm’s profit outlook.

Another factor will be broader consumer sentiment, with official data from the Office for National Statistics showing a slump in retail sales volumes in December amid weak high street footfall.