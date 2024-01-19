FTSE 100 edges higher but retailers drop after weak December

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business UK and abroad

FTSE 100 edges higher but retailers drop after weak December

By Press Association
Weak December retail sales data pulled stocks in the sector lower on Friday (Victoria Jones/PA)
Weak December retail sales data pulled stocks in the sector lower on Friday (Victoria Jones/PA)

The FTSE 100 stumbled to a marginal gain on Friday after downbeat economic data led to another weak session for shares in UK retailers.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the volume of goods sold by retailers last month dropped at the fastest rate in three years as under-pressure families shifted part of their Christmas shop to earlier in the year.

Ocado, Marks & Spencer and Primark owner Associated British Foods all finished in the red as a result.

However, the weak retail sales data had caused improved sentiment elsewhere for traders, who took the slump in consumer demand as a sign that interest rate rises were having their desired effect.

The FTSE 100 moved 0.04%, or 2.84 points higher, to finish at 7,461.93.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “In what has been a roller-coaster week European markets have tried to finish the week on the front foot, however, have struggled to build on the gains of yesterday and look set to post another negative week.

“The FTSE 100 especially has had a poor start to the year, down over 3%, posting three weekly declines in succession, with retailers seeing most of the early year weakness.

“Today’s attempt at a rebound has been led by health care along with further gains for Flutter Entertainment after the positive response to Thursday’s numbers prompted a price target upgrade from Deutsche Bank.”

On the continent, the German Dax index was down 0.07% at the close and the Cac 40 closed down 0.4%.

In the US, the Nasdaq 100 jumped to another record high amid renewed positivity around tech stocks.

Meanwhile, sterling dipped as the slowdown in retail sales was taken as a sign interest rates could be reduced in order to help support spending in the near future.

The pound was down 0.27% at 1.267 US dollars and was 0.32% lower at 1.164 euros at market close in London.

In company news, Deliveroo dropped in value after the takeaway delivery specialist said total order volumes dipped last year.

Nevertheless, it told shareholders its yearly profit will be slightly higher than previous expectations due to an improvement in shares.

Deliveroo shares were down 8.3p to 126.5p at the end of trading.

Furniture seller DFS was higher at the close after it said it largely weathered a downturn in demand caused by a hot autumn.

Shareholders were positive about the update as a result, with shares finishing up 1.8p at 112.6p.

Wincanton shares surged 142.5p higher to 439.5p after the logistics giant agreed a takeover by French shipping specialist CMA CGM which valued the business at almost £567 million.

The price of oil finished the week marginally higher after another fairly subdued session despite continued tension in the Middle East.

Elsewhere, the price of a barrel of Brent crude oil was down by 0.1% to 79.07 US dollars (£62.40) as markets were closing in London.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were JD Sports, up 3.7p to 111.95p, Flutter Entertainment, up 490p to 15,715p, Vodafone, up 1.73p to 67.64p, Pershing Square, up 74p to 3,606p, and SSE, up 27p to 1,763p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Ocado, down 19.6p to 551.8p, Entain, down 29.4p to 920.2p, Whitbread, down 79p to 3,556p, Marks & Spencer, down 4.6p to 249.4p, and Glencore, down 7.3p to 412.55p.