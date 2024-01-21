Third of workers ‘plan to look for better-paid job in coming months’

About a third (34%) of workers will be looking for a better-paid job in the months ahead, and just over a quarter (26%) will look to take on additional paid work to help make ends meet, according to a survey.

Just over two-fifths (43%) of people questioned said they had already changed their shopping habits, switching to more budget supermarkets, the research for financial services provider Canada Life found.

A further 28% are considering making such changes in the short-term future.

About half (52%) currently or will go out less often to save money, with 54% currently or planning to eat out less often.

The research was based on a survey of 2,000 adults across the UK in November 2023 by Opinium.