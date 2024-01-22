Firms in critical financial distress across the UK By Press Association January 22 2024, 8.57am Share Firms in critical financial distress across the UK Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/business/uk-and-abroad/6347185/firms-in-critical-financial-distress-across-the-uk/ Copy Link Boarded up shops in Rotherham as it was revealed that thousands of firms have started 2024 in critical financial distress (John Giles/PA) The latest Red Flag Alert report from Begbies Traynor has revealed that more than 47,000 firms have started 2024 in critical financial distress. Here is a list of the companies seen as being on the edge of collapse by region: London – 14,221 South East – 7,884 Midlands – 5,696 North West – 4,951 Yorkshire – 3,303 South West – 3,271 East of England – 2,960 Scotland – 2,245 Wales – 1,360 North East – 836 Northern Ireland – 747