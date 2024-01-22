Firms in critical financial distress across the UK

The latest Red Flag Alert report from Begbies Traynor has revealed that more than 47,000 firms have started 2024 in critical financial distress.

Here is a list of the companies seen as being on the edge of collapse by region:

London – 14,221

South East – 7,884

Midlands – 5,696

North West – 4,951

Yorkshire – 3,303

South West – 3,271

East of England – 2,960

Scotland – 2,245

Wales – 1,360

North East – 836

Northern Ireland – 747