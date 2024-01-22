Compass serves up £475m deal to buy Kew Gardens caterer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Compass serves up £475m deal to buy Kew Gardens caterer

By Press Association
Compass has agreed to buy Kew Gardens’ caterers CH&Co (Yui Mok/PA)
Catering giant Compass Group has struck a £475 million deal to buy CH&Co, the hospitality provider for venues such as Kew Gardens.

On Monday, the world’s largest food services firm said it has “signed an agreement” to take control of its private equity-backed rival.

CH&Co, which generates annual revenues of around £450 million, operates catering services across a raft of sectors including business, sport and leisure, education and culture, with the Royal Opera House also among clients.

The deal, which will need regulatory approval, will bring around 10,000 employees into Compass Group.

Compass Group chefs at work
FTSE 100 firm Compass is the world’s largest catering business (Compass/PA)

Dominic Blakemore, group chief executive of Compass, said: “CH&CO is a highly regarded food service business in our industry.

“This proposed acquisition combines the best of the two companies: our shared passion for people, great food, and focus on sustainability.

“With CH&Co’s strong brand identity and a broad geographic reach, we would be able to further enhance our customer proposition, helping us capitalise on the significant growth potential in the market.”

Compass has said it will bring CH&Co’s portfolio of companies, which include Gather & Gather, Vacherin and Company of Cooks, into its own group of brands.

CH&Co chief executive Bill Toner said: “We’re delighted that Compass wants to acquire CH&Co.

“The prospect of joining a leading global provider of food services offers huge potential for us and our clients.

“Creativity and innovation are skills that we share with Compass and food is at the heart of everything we do.

“Both businesses have strong and complementary brands, and, subject to regulatory approval, there is a great opportunity for us to learn from each other and to build an even more exciting future together.”