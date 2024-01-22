Number of property millionaires across Britain ‘fell by 60,000 during 2023’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Number of property millionaires across Britain ‘fell by 60,000 during 2023’

By Press Association
About 670,100 homes across Britain have a value of £1 million or more, according to property firm Savills (Jonathan Brady/PA)
About 670,100 homes across Britain have a value of £1 million or more, according to property firm Savills (Jonathan Brady/PA)

There were around 60,000 fewer property millionaires across Britain by the end of 2023 than a year earlier, analysis suggests.

About 670,100 homes have a value of £1 million or more, according to property firm Savills.

The total number of property millionaires fell by 8.3% (60,260) during the year to the end of 2023, with higher mortgage costs and tougher housing market conditions having an impact.

But the total is still up by 28% (146,490) compared with 2019 – before the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic prompted a “race for space” with more people working from home and buying properties in more rural locations.

Britain’s £1 million home market is now valued at £1.32 trillion, down from £1.43 trillion in 2022, researchers said.

Lucian Cook, head of residential research at Savills said: “The race for space and dash to the countryside from mid-2020 drove a sharp increase in the number of £1 million homes outside of London and other urban settings.

“However, increased mortgage costs and a rebalancing of demand back to city living have meant about 30% of those whose homes crossed the £1 million threshold, have, for the time being at least, become aspiring million pound homeowners once again.”

London recorded the smallest decrease in property millionaires (4%) in 2023, followed by Scotland (5%), Savills found.

At the other end of the spectrum, Wales, the South East and East of England and Yorkshire and the Humber all recorded a 13% annual fall in property millionaires.

However, Wales (113%), as well as the North East of England (79%) and the East Midlands (79%) have seen the most significant uplifts in housing stock valued at £1 million or more since 2019.

Here are the estimated numbers of homes worth £1 million-plus across Britain in 2023 and the annual change, followed by the annual change in percentage terms, according to Savills:

– London, 330,668, minus 12,280, minus 4%

– South East, 155,085, minus 23,166, minus 13%

– East of England, 62,812, minus 9,688, minus 13%

– South West, 45,735, minus 5,918, minus 11%

– West Midlands, 19,918, minus 2,723, minus 12%

– North West, 18,848, minus 2,230, minus 11%

– Yorkshire and the Humber, 10,978, minus 1,694, minus 13%

– Scotland, 10,931, minus 550, minus 5%

– East Midlands, 8,397, minus 1,116, minus 12%

– Wales, 4,239, minus 660, minus 13%

– North East, 2,489, minus 264, minus 10%

And here are the increases in the estimated number of million pound homes compared with 2019, according to Savills:

– London, 30,570, 10%

– South East, 44,268, 40%

– East of England, 21,120, 51%

– South West, 20,441, 81%

– West Midlands, 8,017, 67%

– North West, 6,180, 49%

– Yorkshire and the Humber, 4,297, 64%

– Scotland, 4,545, 71%

– East Midlands, 3,700, 79%

– Wales, 2,250, 113%

– North East, 1,102, 79%