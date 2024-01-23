Gambling self-exclusion sign-ups reached record in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Gambling self-exclusion sign-ups reached record in 2023

By Press Association
More than 92,000 people signed up to exclude themselves from online gambling sites in 2023, figures show (Alamy/PA)
More than 92,000 vulnerable people signed up to exclude themselves from gambling sites in 2023 in a new record, according to latest figures.

Gamstop, Britain’s national self-exclusion scheme, reported a 9.5% year-on-year increase in new registrations for 2023, with those signed up now totalling more than 433,000 people.

It also recorded a 31% year-on-year increase in the number of 16 to 24-year-olds signing up to the free scheme in the second half of the year to account for 21% of new registrations – up from 17% in the previous year.

Of total registrations overall, 55% opted for a five-year exclusion from gambling, the longest timeframe available through Gamstop.

Other exclusion periods include six months and one year.

Gamstop said the ongoing increase in registrations suggested that self-exclusion was an important tool for consumers facing challenges with their gambling, giving them a chance to pause and seek additional support.

Gamstop chief executive Fiona Palmer said: “We are continuing to see a year-on-year increase in the number of registrants, which shows the importance of self-exclusion for anyone struggling with their gambling, alongside other blocking tools and support.

“We want to continue raising awareness of Gamstop to anyone who might benefit from self-exclusion and to the friends and families of anyone affected by gambling.

“The prevalence of young adults among Gamstop’s registrants shows the importance of educating younger consumers and we will continue our outreach to this age group in 2024, working collaboratively with like-minded organisations and harnessing the support of our football club partners”.