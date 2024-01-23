Quiz festive sales fizzle as shoppers feel the pinch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Quiz festive sales fizzle as shoppers feel the pinch

By Press Association
Fashion chain Quiz has said shoppers squeezed by higher prices led to a drop in its sales of more than a £1 million in December (Quiz/PA)
Fashion chain Quiz has said shoppers squeezed by higher prices led to a drop in its sales of more than a £1 million over the critical festive season.

The business said its sales over December fell by 11% compared with the same month the previous year, down £1.1 million to total £8.7 million.

Consumers have been feeling the pinch, with demand weakening in the face of inflationary pressures pushing up the cost of living, Quiz said.

This resulted in fewer shoppers spending in stores and online during the typically busier Christmas shopping period.

The disappointing festive sales for the retailer, which is known for selling women’s occasionwear including dresses and jumpsuits, follows a weak Black Friday.

Quiz AIM listing plans
Quiz said year-on-year sales fell by more than a 10th in December (Quiz/PA)

Quiz told investors in December its annual sales were likely to be lower than it previously thought, as the loss-making business flagged a “prolonged period of challenging trading”.

But on Tuesday it said it remains confident in achieving the current full-year outlook.

Its chairman Peter Cowgill, who previously led the board at JD Sports, said the firm had launched a strategic review following the weaker financial performance.

It is expected to report the findings of the review by the end of March.

Meanwhile, rival fashion retailer Boohoo told investors it was trading in line with market expectations, having previously warned that its fall-year sales could fall by up to 17%.

The company is also operating at a loss, with pre-tax losses reaching more than £25 million at half-year and has flagged a tougher trading environment and reduced consumer demand.