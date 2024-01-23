Amazon fined in France for ‘excessive’ surveillance of workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Amazon fined in France for ‘excessive’ surveillance of workers

By Press Association
Amazon has been fined £27m in France for what the country’s data watchdog called ‘excessive’ surveillance of its warehouse workers (Niall Carson/PA)
Amazon has been fined 32 million euros (£27 million) in France for what the country’s data watchdog called “excessive” surveillance of its warehouse workers.

The CNIL has imposed the fine on Amazon France Logistique, which manages the e-commerce giant’s warehouses, over the data recorded by handheld scanners used by staff.

The watchdog said the implementation of the system measured interruptions in activity so precisely that it led workers to have to justify each break or interruption, and was in fact illegal.

The CNIL called the system “excessive” and also raised concerns over Amazon keeping the data collected on workers for 31 days.

In its findings, the watchdog said it did not question the need for Amazon to have some sort of monitoring system in place, given the scale and size of the company and its high performance objectives, but said it considered the retention of all the data in question and resulting statistical indicators to be “disproportionate”.

It added that it had also identified several breaches of GDPR.

The investigation was carried out following complaints from employees and media articles that highlighted the use of the surveillance system, the CNIL said.

In response, Amazon said the inquiry was carried out without a single visit by the case handler to its sites.

A spokesman said. “We strongly disagree with the CNIL’s conclusions, which are factually incorrect and we reserve the right to file an appeal.

“Warehouse management systems are industry standard and are necessary for ensuring the safety, quality, and efficiency of operations and to track the storage of inventory and processing of packages on time and in line with customer expectations.”