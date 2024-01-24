New guide gives people with learning disabilities accessible scams advice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New guide gives people with learning disabilities accessible scams advice

By Press Association
A new ‘easy read’ guide to help people with learning disabilities spot the signs of scams has been launched (Tim Goode/PA)
A new “easy read” guide to help people with learning disabilities spot the signs of scams has been launched.

Mencap and UK Finance’s Take Five to Stop Fraud campaign has launched the guide to give people accessible advice on crimes such as romance and impersonation scams.

Becoming a fraud victim could strip someone of crucial independence and confidence, Mencap warned.

Typically, people with a learning disability need more time to learn and process information, and they may need extra support to develop skills, complete tasks and interact with others, those behind the initiative said.

People with a learning disability may be more at risk of being targeted, potentially missing subtle warning signs of the social engineering tactics criminals use in these crimes.

These types of fraud are also more likely to involve criminals manipulating victims into making repeated payments over an extended period, leading to substantial financial loss.

Impersonation scams are one of the most common forms of authorised push payment (APP) fraud, where people are tricked into transferring money to a fraudster.

More than £76.1 million was stolen through impersonation scams in the first six months of 2023 alone. Around £43.5 million of this was criminals impersonating police or bank staff to trick victims into making payments, while £32.6 million was other forms of impersonation, such as utility companies, communications providers or government departments.

Romance scams are where criminals make people they meet – often online through social media or dating websites – believe they are in a relationship in order to convince them to make payments to them. Around £18.5 million was stolen from victims in this way in the first six months of 2023 – a 26% increase on the previous year.

Jackie O’Sullivan, acting chief executive at Mencap, said: “Many people with a learning disability successfully manage their own money, which means they maintain freedom to make choices about their own lives. The outcome, then, of being a victim of fraud could come at more than just a financial cost, potentially stripping them of crucial independence and confidence.

“Providing accessible information about potential scams is one important step to protecting people with a learning disability from fraud.”

Ben Donaldson, managing director of economic crime at UK Finance, said: “Fraud is by far the most common crime in this country, accounting for over 40% of all reported offences. The ruthless criminals responsible will try to target us all.

“Impersonation and romance scams are among the most heartless forms of fraud because they involve the callous manipulation of the victim, which can cause emotional and psychological harm.

“We want everyone to be able to keep themselves safe from crime. That’s why we have developed this guide to ensure people with a learning disability have clear, accessible advice they can use to spot the tell-tale signs of fraud and protect themselves.”

The guide can be found by visiting www.mencap.org.uk/easyread/how-protect-yourself-scams.