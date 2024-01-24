British Gas partners with Samsung on smart home energy saving scheme

British Gas services are to be integrated into Samsung’s SmartThings app as part of a new scheme between the two companies to boost consumer energy saving.

The new partnership will see the energy supplier’s PeakSave scheme – which informs customers via notifications to their smart devices of the best times to use appliances to save money – be introduced to the tech giant’s smart home monitoring app, SmartThings.

The SmartThings app allows users to monitor and control all the internet-connected devices and appliances in and around their home from a central hub.

The integration of an energy supplier into the SmartThings app will enable users to help optimise their home appliances and set them to use energy when the cost and demand are lower.

In addition, the new joint-venture between the companies will see British Gas begin to include Samsung heat pumps in its offering to UK households as part of efforts to support reaching net zero targets by 2050.

It will see specially trained British Gas surveyors and engineers working with consumers to explain the benefits of heat pumps and then conducting installations.

Deborah Honig, chief customer officer at Samsung UK, said: “This collaboration will help educate consumers on the benefits of moving to heat pumps as well as how to manage their overall energy use through our leading home management app, SmartThings.

“It is an exciting moment for the technology and energy sectors to offer innovative ways for customers to manage their energy with less effort.

“Through SmartThings, we are putting the power directly into the customer’s hands so they can take greater control of how they manage their homes and energy use more efficiently.

“There are also many more exciting possibilities for us to help customers reap the multiple benefits of a connected home, moving forwards.”

Catherine O’Kelly, managing director of British Gas Energy at British Gas, said: “This venture is a big milestone in providing British customers with simple and affordable ways to help save money on their energy bills and cut carbon.

“This is the first step in our collaboration with Samsung, which will see us combine our strengths and bring more innovative solutions to the market.

“At the core of this venture is a shared commitment to helping customers manage their energy usage and carbon emissions through new technologies which will play an integral role in supporting the UK’s net zero drive.”

With the UK committed to reaching net zero by 2050, the Government has a scheme in place to encourage people to upgrade their boiler from fossil fuel-based systems to greener ones, such as heat pumps.

Lord Callanan, minister for energy efficiency and green finance, said: “We want more households to benefit from switching to greener energy and I am pleased to see Samsung and British Gas teaming up to help consumers on this journey.

“Since we increased our Boiler Upgrade Scheme grant to £7,500 – applications tripled in the first week, helping more hardworking families to install a heat pump in their homes.”