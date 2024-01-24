British Gas partners with Samsung on smart home energy saving scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British Gas partners with Samsung on smart home energy saving scheme

By Press Association
British Gas services are to be integrated into Samsung’s SmartThings app as part of a new scheme between the two companies to boost consumer energy saving (Samsung/British Gas/PA)
British Gas services are to be integrated into Samsung’s SmartThings app as part of a new scheme between the two companies to boost consumer energy saving.

The new partnership will see the energy supplier’s PeakSave scheme – which informs customers via notifications to their smart devices of the best times to use appliances to save money – be introduced to the tech giant’s smart home monitoring app, SmartThings.

The SmartThings app allows users to monitor and control all the internet-connected devices and appliances in and around their home from a central hub.

The integration of an energy supplier into the SmartThings app will enable users to help optimise their home appliances and set them to use energy when the cost and demand are lower.

In addition, the new joint-venture between the companies will see British Gas begin to include Samsung heat pumps in its offering to UK households as part of efforts to support reaching net zero targets by 2050.

It will see specially trained British Gas surveyors and engineers working with consumers to explain the benefits of heat pumps and then conducting installations.

Deborah Honig, chief customer officer at Samsung UK, said: “This collaboration will help educate consumers on the benefits of moving to heat pumps as well as how to manage their overall energy use through our leading home management app, SmartThings.

“It is an exciting moment for the technology and energy sectors to offer innovative ways for customers to manage their energy with less effort.

“Through SmartThings, we are putting the power directly into the customer’s hands so they can take greater control of how they manage their homes and energy use more efficiently.

“There are also many more exciting possibilities for us to help customers reap the multiple benefits of a connected home, moving forwards.”

Catherine O’Kelly, managing director of British Gas Energy at British Gas, said: “This venture is a big milestone in providing British customers with simple and affordable ways to help save money on their energy bills and cut carbon.

“This is the first step in our collaboration with Samsung, which will see us combine our strengths and bring more innovative solutions to the market.

“At the core of this venture is a shared commitment to helping customers manage their energy usage and carbon emissions through new technologies which will play an integral role in supporting the UK’s net zero drive.”

With the UK committed to reaching net zero by 2050, the Government has a scheme in place to encourage people to upgrade their boiler from fossil fuel-based systems to greener ones, such as heat pumps.

Lord Callanan, minister for energy efficiency and green finance, said: “We want more households to benefit from switching to greener energy and I am pleased to see Samsung and British Gas teaming up to help consumers on this journey.

“Since we increased our Boiler Upgrade Scheme grant to £7,500 – applications tripled in the first week, helping more hardworking families to install a heat pump in their homes.”