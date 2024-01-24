Co-op targets new shops and expanding membership in growth strategy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Co-op targets new shops and expanding membership in growth strategy

By Press Association
The Co-op said it will open new shops and increase its membership as part of a growth plan (Co-op/PA)
The Co-op said it will open new shops and increase its membership as part of a growth plan (Co-op/PA)

The Co-op has said it plans to snap up new convenience shops and rapidly grow its membership programme as part of its new growth strategy.

The company, which has operations ranging from grocery stores to funerals, also said it is launching a new round of price cuts for its members on Wednesday as it seeks to accelerate sales growth.

The Co-op has seen its food operation lose market share over the past year, according to analysts at Kantar, as many shoppers have turned to discounter rivals in the face of tighter budgets.

In September, the group also revealed a dip in revenues of around £200 million for the half-year to July, compared with the same period a year earlier.

However on Wednesday, the company said it saw improved momentum last year through growth in its membership programme, increasing by almost 15% to around five million members, who also become part-owners in the co-operative.

It said it now plans to grow this to eight million members by 2030 as part of its fresh growth plan.

The plans are intended to help support growth across its core businesses, which cover food, funerals, legal and insurance.

In grocery, the Co-op said it is seeking to grow its share of the UK convenience market, with ambitions to buy new potential Co-op shops.

It also aims to more-than-double its number of new franchise stores and open 400 new shops in its Nisa business as part of the strategy.

Shirine Khoury-Haq
Shirine Khoury-Haq, chief executive of Co-op, said the company was looking to provide greater financial benefits to members through lower prices and offers (Co-op/PA)

On Wednesday, the retailer said it would invest in lowering 117 further prices on everyday products as part of its latest round of membership prices.

The Co-op said it brings the firm’s total investment in member pricing to around £100 million.

Shirine Khoury-Haq, chief executive officer of the Co-op, said: “Over the past year our underlying financial strength has enabled us to support our colleagues and their communities, through the cost-of-living crisis.

“By placing our member-owners firmly at the heart of our Co-op, we’ve seen a marked increase in new members joining us and greater engagement from existing members.

“As owners of our business, our members not only benefit financially from their membership, but also have a say in decisions we take as a business and help support and make a difference to issues that our members care about in communities across the UK.

“We are looking to not only provide greater financial benefits to our members through lower prices and offers across our businesses, but also to deepen our engagement with members on the decisions we take and the issues that matter most to them.”