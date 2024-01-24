Union to put forward its own report on future of Royal Mail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Union to put forward its own report on future of Royal Mail

By Press Association
Dave Ward has responded to the Ofcom report (PA)

The union representing Royal Mail workers is to draw up its own report on the future of the company in response to changes suggested by the regulator.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) attacked Wednesday’s report by Ofcom, saying it is already “dead in the water”.

General secretary Dave Ward said the regulator had not spoken to the union or any postal workers before drawing up its report on the company.

He warned cutting deliveries to three days a week, as the Ofcom report suggests, could threaten tens of thousands of jobs.

He told the PA news agency Ofcom’s report is not a “credible vehicle for change”, pledging the union will put forward alternative ideas aimed at growing the business.

The union will engage with businesses and the public before submitting its report prior to the end of a consultation on Ofcom’s plans.

Mr Ward said the CWU will also be calling for Ofcom to be reformed, claiming the regulator now has “no credibility”.

He said relations between the Royal Mail and the union had improved for the first time in years under the company’s new leadership.

“We will produce our own blueprint for the future and start to develop ideas to expand the business,” he said.

“We need to think about new products and services and an expanding role for workers. Royal Mail has the biggest fleet in the country and the greatest presence in every community, which should be seen as an advantage.

“We challenge Royal Mail to join us in properly discussing the future of the universal service obligation (USO), and to reach a position that protects the customers that rely on this company and our members.

“We are not resistant to change, but we will not sign up to a three-day USO, which would destroy Royal Mail as we know and would impact on thousands of jobs.”

Mr Ward said the CWU is not against change, but he added the starting point has to be exploring how to grow the business.