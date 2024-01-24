Junior doctors in England to vote on extending mandate for strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Junior doctors in England to vote on extending mandate for strikes

By Press Association
Junior doctors have taken part in a series of strikes over the past year, including a recent six day walkout, the longest in the history of the NHS (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Junior doctors in England are to be asked if they want to continue taking industrial action in their long-running dispute over pay.

The British Medical Association (BMA) said its members will be reballoted on extending industrial action for another six months.

The current mandate runs out at the end of February. Unions involved in disputes have to reballot their members every six months on whether to continue with industrial action.

If there is a “yes” vote, the mandate for strike action in England would be extended to September.

​For the first time junior doctors in England will also be asked to approve action short of a strike as part of the mandate for action.

Junior doctors have taken part in a series of strikes over the past year, including a recent six day walkout, the longest in the history of the NHS.

Dr Robert Laurenson and Dr Vivek Trivedi, co-chairs of the BMA’s junior doctors committee said: “It is disappointing to be in the position of re-balloting our members for another six months of strike action when this dispute could have been resolved over a year ago if the Government had been willing and reasonable by coming to the table to make us a credible offer on pay.

“In the two weeks since our last strike ended, we have been waiting for ministers to come back to the table, something the Health Secretary said she could do in “twenty minutes” if no strikes were called. But no such offer of talks has been forthcoming.

​“It is clear the only way for the Government to move its position on pay restoration, and to finally start to grapple with the worsening workforce crisis, is to continue with industrial action – which has forced ministers to move their position, however slowly, towards accepting the need for a fairer pay settlement.

Industrial strike
Junior doctors and members of the British Medical Association (BMA) on the picket line outside Cheltenham General Hospital during their continuing dispute over pay (Ben Birchall/PA)

“A vote for a further six months of action would show them that there is no use in further delay. Instead of waiting out another round of strike action, the Government might instead see the urgency of simply coming to the table with a credible offer and trying to end this dispute once and for all.

“They may have been delaying in the hope that the restrictive Minimum Service Level Act would constrain our ability to take meaningful action. While this legislation remains a heavy-handed attack on the right of workers to organise, they will be disappointed if they expect it to stop us.

“As part of the new mandate, we have asked members to approve action that, while not being a full withdrawal of labour, will still demonstrate the value of junior doctors’ work – and how much the system has been relying on their good will. This will preserve our ability to take industrial action despite the government’s repressive new law.

“There is no way for the Government to legislate their way out of this dispute, what is needed to bring it to an end is a credible offer on pay.”