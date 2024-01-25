Dr Martens’ troubles continue as shoe brand sees big fall in US sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dr Martens’ troubles continue as shoe brand sees big fall in US sales

By Press Association
Shoemaker Dr Martens has struggled in the US in recent years (Tim Ireland/PA)
Shoemaker Dr Martens said its woes in the US have continued to hamper performance, with sales there down by nearly a third at the end of 2023.

The company’s American business, which last year had to deal with a major warehouse problem, now faces a “weak consumer backdrop”, it said.

Footfall at its shops has not been at the levels it might have hoped, and online sales were also “softer”.

American revenue dropped by 31%, which helped pull down global revenue by 21% to £267.1 million in the last three months of the calendar year.

The period – Dr Martens’ third quarter – saw sales in the Asia-Pacific region fall 8% and in Europe, the Middle East and Africa they dropped 15%.

Dr Martens financials
Shares in Dr Martens have dipped by four-fifths since the shoe company listed in 2021 (Dr Martens/PA)

Chief executive Kenny Wilson said the global fall “was driven by a weak USA performance, as expected.

“Trading in the quarter was volatile and we saw a softer December in line with trends across the industry.

“Whilst the consumer environment remains challenging, we are taking action to continue to grow our iconic brand and invest in our business.”

The business already flagged in November that it was going to miss its guidance for the year, an announcement which sent shares down by around a fifth on the day.

At the time it blamed “headwinds” in the US and unseasonably warm weather as the company was rolling out its autumn-winter range.

It has been a bumpy ride for the famous shoe brand since it listed in London in January 2021. Shares are now worth around four-fifths less than they were then.

Last financial year the company managed to notch up £1 billion in revenue for the first time, but it was bittersweet. Profit plummeted by a quarter as the company faced massive teething problems at a new US warehouse.

The company had moved its main distribution centre on the US west coast from Portland to Los Angeles.

A series of issues came together to create bottlenecks at the site and Dr Martens struggled to ship products to wholesale customers.