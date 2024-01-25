Fever-Tree doubles earnings as US market overtakes UK for first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Fever-Tree doubles earnings as US market overtakes UK for first time

By Press Association
Drinks-maker Fever-Tree said it has weathered economic headwinds in recent months (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Drinks-maker Fever-Tree said it has weathered economic headwinds in recent months (Lauren Hurley/PA)

Drinks-maker Fever-Tree said it has weathered economic headwinds in recent months and hopes new contracts with its glass suppliers and lower shipping costs can help it grow its margins this year.

The tonic waters and mixers company – named after the trees that quinine is extracted from – said it doubled adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the second half of its financial year.

It helped take overall earnings to around £30 million for the period, in line with what Fever-Tree had told shareholders to expect.

The company said that, despite cost-of-living pressures on its customers, it still managed to grow its market share, based on the value of the products it sold.

It said the on-trade business – sales in pubs and restaurants rather than in shops – was especially strong in the UK over Christmas, and singled out its new Espresso Martini mixer as a strong performer.

Chief executive Tim Warrillow said: “The Fever-Tree brand has performed well in 2023, growing our market share in all of our key markets, despite a challenging macroeconomic environment.”

Revenue in the UK was down £1% to £114.8 million, allowing US revenues, which rose 22% to £117 million, to form the company’s biggest market for the first time.

“The US ended the year as our largest region, where we have extended our leadership position in both the tonic and ginger beer categories,” Mr Warrillow said.

“The brand enjoyed a strong Christmas trading period in the UK, especially in the on-trade, whilst at home our new Espresso Martini mixer clearly became a festive drink of choice.

“Despite recession in Germany impacting our European performance and the one-off effect of the transition to our new subsidiary in Australia, we remain confident of driving good growth in those regions in 2024.”

The business expects revenue for the Fever-Tree brand to rise 10% this year, and total group revenue will grow 8%.

It said new glass contracts, where energy prices have been fully factored in and hedged, will help improve gross margins this year, as will lower transatlantic freight rates and some of the company’s cost savings.

It expects adjusted EBITDA margin to hit 15% this year.

Separately on Thursday, fellow drinks maker Britvic reported an 8.1% rise in revenue to £443.5 million in the three months to the end of December.

The company saw its Brazilian revenues rise 21.0% thanks to a recent acquisition in the country.

Changes in the ranges and prices in France offset a decline in the amount of product the Pepsi maker sold there, with revenue up 1.1%.

In the British market revenue was up 6.9%.