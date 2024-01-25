Fuller’s in ‘great shape’ as pub chain’s festive sales jump a fifth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fuller’s in ‘great shape’ as pub chain’s festive sales jump a fifth

By Press Association
The Chiswick-based company runs 370 venues across the UK (Yui Mok/PA)
Pub giant Fuller’s has said it is in “great shape” after Christmas and New Year sales surged by more than a fifth.

The Chiswick-based company, which runs 370 venues across the UK, told investors that sales jumped 21.6% over the five-week period around Christmas and New Year, compared with the same period a year earlier.

It said the rise was driven by “great performance” across both its pubs and hotels.

It comes days after rivals including JD Wetherspoon and Marston’s also revealed a lift in festive sales as customers appeared to shrug off pressure from the higher cost of living to celebrate Christmas parties and dine out.

Fuller's chief executive Simon Emeny (Fuller's/PA)
Simon Emeny, chief executive of Fuller’s, said the firm still sees the impact of the “challenging economic environment” but is positive about its trading future.

He said: “I am delighted to see the business continue to deliver strong sales growth.

“It is testament to the hard work, dedication and energy of our amazing team members who pulled out all the stops to ensure our customers had a brilliant Christmas and New Year.

“The business is in great shape.”

Fuller’s reported that like-for-like sales have grown by 11.5% for the financial year so far, covering the 42 weeks to January 20.

The boss added that Fuller’s will face upcoming rises in the national living wage and business rate property taxes, but has “exciting plans” to help grow the business.

“These include a number of high-profile, trade-enhancing investment schemes in our existing estate, which will ensure we continue to build on our current momentum,” Mr Emeny said.

Shares in the company moved 1.7% higher to 698p in early trading.

The company said it will next update investors with its full-year results in June.