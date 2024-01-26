WH Smith to open more shops as travel sales surge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

WH Smith to open more shops as travel sales surge

By Press Association
WH Smith has revealed another strong performance by its UK travel shops, as it looks to open more sites (John Stillwell/PA)
WH Smith has said it is on track to open 110 shops this financial year as the retailer’s travel arm saw sales continue to grow.

The high street firm said it was particularly boosted by its stores in UK airports, railway stations and hospitals in recent months.

The company said group revenues increased by 8% over the 20 weeks to January 20, compared with the same period last year.

UK travel sales grew by 15% over the period, with the overall travel division recording 13% growth.

“We continue to see improving passenger numbers across UK air, a strong performance in hospitals, and rail is performing well,” the company said.

This growth was partly offset by its high street business, which saw sales decline by 4% over the 20-week period.

WH Smith toothpaste apology
A WH Smith store sign (Phil Toscano/PA)

The company said it saw like-for-like for growth of 1% across its UK shops despite this and stressed that this was in line with expectations.

Group chief executive Carl Cowling said: “The group is trading well and is in its strongest ever position as a global travel retailer.

“We are confident of another year of significant growth in 2024.”

Mr Cowling particularly highlighted a strong performance by the group’s North American business, where the company has pointed towards “substantial” growth potential through new stores.

“We continue to make excellent progress in North America, and I am particularly excited by the substantial growth opportunities that exist in this market,” he said.

“We are on track to open over 50 new stores in North America this financial year.

“In total, we are on track to open over 110 stores this financial year.”

The company said this will include 15 new stores across the UK, with ambitions to open a similar number each year for the near future.