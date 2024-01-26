Superdry says conditions will not improve soon as it takes Christmas hit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Superdry says conditions will not improve soon as it takes Christmas hit

By Press Association
The company is reportedly trying to raise new debt (Ian West/PA)
The company is reportedly trying to raise new debt (Ian West/PA)

The boss of Superdry has warned that the company’s fortunes could still take some time to turn around, as the market is unlikely to “get any easier” in the near-term, as the business said that Christmas had been challenging.

The clothing firm said that its revenue had fallen by nearly a quarter (23.5%) to £219.8 million in the six months to the end of October, with adjusted loss nearly doubling to £25.3 million

The business managed to make a statutory profit, but that was due to an influx of cash from a sale of intellectual property in Asia.

Julian Dunkerton
Julian Dunkerton (second from left) said that Christmas ‘proved challenging’ for Superdry (Joe Giddens/PA)

Echoing many retailers in recent weeks, Superdry blamed “milder” autumn weather for some of its woes. But it reported that the colder weather in recent weeks had helped it shoot more outerwear.

Yet revenue was still down, by 13.7%, in the 12 weeks since the end of October.

“Christmas trading proved challenging, and we do not expect market conditions to get any easier in the near-term,” said chief executive Julian Dunkerton.

“This has clearly been a difficult period for Superdry. A challenging consumer retail market, set against a backdrop of macroeconomic uncertainty and some remarkably unseasonal weather conditions have all combined to weaken the financial performance of the group,” he said.

The company’s troubles led it to warn shareholders last month that weaker trading was likely to hit profits during this financial year.

On Friday the business said that the “consumer retail market remains challenging and unpredictable”.

It added: “As outlined as part of our December trading statement we expect full year profitability to be impacted by the weaker trading we have seen to-date, and internal expectations remain consistent with that view.”

Bosses said they were focused on plans to cut costs, with £40 million of annual savings planned by the end of this financial year.

But Sky has also reported that the business is trying to drum up loans to help it pay its bills and that it had hired advisers as part of that process.