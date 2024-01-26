Wickes’ profits at top of forecasts amid strong trade demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wickes’ profits at top of forecasts amid strong trade demand

By Press Association
Wickes’ core trade and DIY business saw like-for-like sales rise 0.1% for the year (Wickes/PA)
Wickes has said it expects profits for the past year to have been at the top end of forecasts, after improved trade demand in the latest quarter.

Shares in the DIY and building supplies firm moved higher on Friday as a result.

Chief executive David Wood hailed a “robust performance” over the year despite an overall decline in sales.

Wickes, which has 229 stores, told shareholders that like-for-like sales dropped by 0.3% in 2023 as it was affected by weaker consumer demand for larger projects and IT disruption.

The group’s Do It For Me business, which links customers with potential traders, performed particularly weakly over the second half of the year.

Do It For Me sales were down 1.7% for 2023, with a sharp decline of 13.7% over the final quarter of the year.

This slump in sales “reflected a more subdued consumer environment for larger projects, as well as delivery delays from the new software implementation”, the company said.

However, Wickes’ core trade and DIY business saw like-for-like sales rise 0.1% for the year.

It said these sales grew 1.2% in the latest quarter as strong volumes helped to offset the impact of price deflation.

Trade sales were particularly strong during the year it added, with double digit growth through its TradePro membership.

Mr Wood said: “Our colleagues’ relentless focus on value, availability and service has delivered record customer satisfaction and market share.

“We have delivered a robust sales performance in the year, against a challenging market backdrop, and with a tight control on costs we expect to achieve a full year profit outturn at the upper end of market expectations.

“We remain confident in our growth levers and in 2023 we have invested further in new stores, refits and our digital capability.

“This leaves us well placed to continue to outperform the market in 2024 and beyond.”

Investec analyst Kate Calvert said: “Fourth quarter trading showed that investing through the cycle in new stores, refits, digital and service is paying off, with Wickes continuing to take market share.”