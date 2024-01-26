Vodafone-Three merger faces formal competition investigation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vodafone-Three merger faces formal competition investigation

By Press Association
Vodafone said the merger will ‘significantly enhance competition’ (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The proposed merger between mobile networks Vodafone and Three is to be formally investigated by the UK’s competition regulator.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it had started the formal investigation to examine whether it could lead to a substantial lessening of competition for mobile consumers by merging the two firms into a single network provider.

The CMA said if it found reason for concern during its initial examination, it could launch a more in-depth investigation into the merger.

The £15 billion merger was first announced last summer and would create the UK’s largest mobile phone network.

It was expected to draw regulator scrutiny, particularly in terms of competition, because it would reduce the major mobile network providers in the UK from four to three.

Trade unions have also criticised the merger over concerns about possible job cuts.

“This deal would bring together two of the major players in the UK telecommunications market, which is critical to millions of everyday customers, businesses and the wider economy,” CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell said.

“The CMA will assess how this tie-up between rival networks could impact competition before deciding next steps.

“We now have 40 working days to complete this formal phase one investigation, before publishing our findings and any next steps.”

In response to the CMA’s announcement, Vodafone UK chief executive Ahmed Essam said: “We have formally submitted our merger notice to the CMA, having worked with them closely through the pre-notification process. We look forward to continuing the constructive conversations now that the formal process has begun.

“We strongly believe that the proposed merger of Vodafone and Three will significantly enhance competition by creating a combined business with more resources to invest in infrastructure to better compete with the two larger converged players.

“Our commitment to invest £11 billion will build capacity to meet the exponential growth in demand for data and accelerate the rollout of advanced 5G across the UK, delivering benefits to consumers and businesses throughout the nation.

Three UK chief executive Robert Finnegan said: “By combining networks, Three UK and Vodafone UK will unlock £11 billion of investment that will help the UK close the 5G gap with leading European countries and realise its ambitions to be a front-runner in digital connectivity.

Oliver Dowden
Oliver Dowden said there are national security risks in a UAE firm being the major shareholder in Vodafone (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“Thanks to this transaction, 95% of the population and every school and hospital will be covered by standalone 5G by the end of the decade.

“Joining forces will also yield more immediate benefits. From day one, our customers will enjoy faster, more reliable coverage over more of the country – and without paying a penny extra.

“We are confident that this transaction will deliver significant benefits to our customers, the country and competition, and we look forward to working closely with the CMA as they review our notification.”

The launch of the investigation comes after Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden used new powers to declare there are national security risks in a UAE firm being the major shareholder in Vodafone.

In the order published in Mr Dowden’s name on Wednesday, it says the relationship Emirates Telecommunications Group, which does business as Etisalat by e&, has with the British firm would “enable it materially to influence the policy of Vodafone”.

The senior Conservative ruled that, under powers granted by the National Security and Investment Act, he considered that e&’s stake in Vodafone could cause “a risk to national security” on issues of cybersecurity and in the operator’s role as a “strategic supplier of services to many parts” of government.

Abu Dhabi-listed e& has built up a stake of 14.6% in Vodafone, marking a deepening of a strategic tie-up that began in May 2022 when e& first invested in the FTSE 100 giant.

The British telephone firm announced in May that e& chief executive Hatem Dowidar would join the Vodafone board as a non-executive director.

Coming eight months after that move, Mr Dowden has now imposed conditions, including for Vodafone and e& to “meet certain requirements relating to Vodafone’s board composition” and to “establish a national security committee to oversee sensitive work that Vodafone and its group perform which has an impact on, or is in respect of the national security of the UK”.