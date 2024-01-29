Easy access savings accounts with branch access in decline, says website

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Easy access savings accounts with branch access in decline, says website

By Press Association
The proportion of easy access savings accounts offering branch access to customers has been shrinking, according to Moneyfactscompare.co.uk (Nick Ansell/PA)
The proportion of easy access savings accounts offering branch access to customers has been shrinking, according to Moneyfactscompare.co.uk (Nick Ansell/PA)

The proportion of easy access savings accounts offering branch access to customers has been shrinking, according to a financial information website.

Two-fifths (40%) of easy access accounts in the savings market do not offer branch access, Moneyfactscompare.co.uk said.

Five years ago, in January 2019, a third (33%) of easy access accounts on the market did not offer branch access, and a decade ago, in January 2014, the proportion was 29%.

In January 2023, 37% of easy access accounts did not have branch access.

The proportion of easy access accounts with online access is on the increase.

More than two-thirds (69%) offer online access, up from 60% five years ago, and 54% a decade ago.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said: “Savers looking for an easy access account will find most options offer online access, but there is a decline in accounts that allow branch access.

“This has been a growing trend over the years, and in fact the percentage of easy access accounts that do not offer branch access has now grown to 40%, up from 29% a decade ago.”

Ms Springall pointed out that savers who are unable to manage their accounts online could be missing out on significant returns, with the top deals offering around 5% in interest.

She said: “Older savers might prefer to manage their finances in branch for accessibility reasons, but it is clear to see how they could be missing out on a better return if they are not able to manage an account online. A saver earning just 1% for a year on a £20,000 pot would take home £200 in interest, whereas earning 5% would result in £1,000.

“Consumers may wish to have the option of managing their finances in branches, but it will be more time-efficient for savers to shop around online to find the best interest rates.

“There are savings providers who do not offer any branch access, such as some challenger banks who prefer to digitise their offers to streamline retail banking, and in fact a few institutions only offer online access.”

Last week, Yorkshire Building Society reported that 550,000 members used passbooks – a physical record of money paid into or taken out of a savings account – between January and September last year.

The Yorkshire also commissioned Opinium to survey 2,000 UK adults in October 2023 about how they operate their finances.

It found that 57% like to operate their finances online and 47% enjoy managing their money using apps.

But more than a fifth (22%) said they prefer visiting their local branch to complete their banking, rising to almost a third (31%) of people aged over 55.

More than a quarter (27%) of people surveyed said they visit their local branch at least once a month.