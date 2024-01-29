Paddy Power owner Flutter set to leave FTSE 100 amid New York move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paddy Power owner Flutter set to leave FTSE 100 amid New York move

By Press Association
Betting giant Flutter Entertainment, which bought a controlling stake in US company FanDuel in 2018, might be set to leave the FTSE 100 after announcing plans to move its primary listing to New York (FanDuel/PA)
Betting giant Flutter Entertainment might be set to leave the FTSE 100 after announcing plans to move its primary listing to New York.

Shares in the company behind Paddy Power and Betfair started trading in the US on Monday, but Flutter has kept its primary listing in London.

However, in a statement alongside the start of trading in New York, Flutter said it will ask shareholders to approve a move of the primary listing to the US.

It would still keep a secondary listing in London, meaning its shares could also be traded there.

The move would give the company a chance to be included in the big US indices, but would require it to be removed from London’s FTSE indices.

Flutter said it has spoken to US investors over the last year, and they support switching the company’s primary listing to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

“As a result, the board believes that the NYSE is now the optimal location for Flutter’s primary listing of its shares, and that the transition should be made as soon as practicable,” the business said.

It will put the idea to shareholders at the company’s annual meeting on May 1, and if approved the change will happen around the middle of the financial year, Flutter said.

“With our NYSE listing effective today, this is a pivotal moment for the group as we make Flutter more accessible to US-based investors and gain access to deeper capital markets,” said chief executive Peter Jackson.

“We believe a US primary listing is the natural home for Flutter given Fanduel’s number one position in the US, a market which we expect to contribute the largest proportion of profits in the near future.”

Flutter’s shift in focus across the pond has been gaining pace for some time, and around 40% of its revenue now comes from the US.

In 2018 the company bought a controlling stake in American betting company FanDuel.

That was in itself a gamble, coming as it did before a ruling by the Supreme Court in Washington that opened up the previously restrictive US sports betting market, but it was one that paid off.

The company had initially paid 158 million US dollars (around £124 million) to buy 58% of FanDuel. Two years later, the cost of buying an additional 37% of the business had reached 4.2 billion dollars (£3.3 billion).

Being an early player in the US has allowed FanDuel to capture around 40% of the sports betting market in the country, making it the biggest player.