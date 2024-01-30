One in eight ‘have borrowed money to make ends meet in past year’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business UK and abroad

One in eight ‘have borrowed money to make ends meet in past year’

By Press Association
One in eight people have borrowed money to make ends meet in the past 12 months, StepChange Debt Charity said (PA)

One in eight (12%) people have borrowed money to make ends meet in the past year, according to research published by a debt help charity.

Two-fifths (40%) of people are finding it difficult to keep up with household bills and credit commitments, the research, carried out by YouGov for StepChange Debt Charity, found.

And a quarter (24%) of people said they have rationed heating, electricity or water to meet credit repayments in the past 12 months.

People were also asked about their ability to cope if they were faced with an unexpected expense of £1,000.

One in eight (12%) said they would not be able to cover any of the cost without turning to borrowing, rising to one in five (19%) single parents.

Vikki Brownridge, StepChange chief executive, said: “In an election year, tackling such widespread problem debt and improving households’ financial security should be at the top of the agenda for current and potential new governments.”

More than 2,000 people were surveyed across the UK by YouGov in January 2024.

Jackie Spencer, head of money and pensions policy at the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS), which is sponsored by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), said: “Borrowing money just to put food on the table, heat a home or keep up with credit repayments can be incredibly stressful. This research suggests that for many households, it’s become a daily reality.

“Credit is a big commitment and should be considered carefully. If you feel like you don’t have a choice financially, it could be a sign you need help.

“No-one needs to battle on alone and the sooner you reach out, the quicker things can start turning around. Our free MoneyHelper service can help you take that crucial first step.”

A Government spokesperson said: “We are continuing to support families with the cost of living backed by £104 billion, while cutting taxes and curbing inflation so hard-working people have more money in their pockets.

“Work is the best way to secure financial security which is why we are investing billions breaking down barriers to work and supporting over one million low-income earners through our In Work Progression offer.”