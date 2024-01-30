Diageo profits drop amid falling demand in Latin America

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Diageo profits drop amid falling demand in Latin America

By Press Association
Guinness maker Diageo has revealed a slump in profits for the second half of 2023 (Liam McBurney/PA)
Drinks giant Diageo revealed a slump in profits over the past half-year as it was particularly weighed down by a plunge in demand in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Guinness and Gordon’s gin maker saw shares dip in early trading on Tuesday after it revealed some shoppers are shifting towards cheaper drinks.

However, its British business saw positive growth as it was boosted again by soaring demand for Guinness.

The FTSE 100 firm recorded an operating profit of 3.3 billion US dollars (£2.6 billion) for the six months to December 31, down 11.1% against the same period a year earlier.

It came after the group issued a surprise profit warning late last year.

Diageo owns gin brands such as Gordon's and Tanqueray (Diageo/PA)
On Tuesday, Diageo reported that net sales dipped by 1.4% to 11 billion US dollars (£8.7 billion) on the back on unfavourable foreign exchange rates and a sharp slump in sales through its Latin America and Caribbean division.

Revenues in the region slid by 23%, or 310 million dollars (£244 million) over the half-year.

It said the drop was caused by weaker consumer demand and high inventory levels in the region.

Elsewhere, Diageo revealed a 10% rise in net sales in Europe, despite declines in Eastern Europe.

The group said it was buoyed by a strong performance in Great Britain and Ireland, where sales rose by 9% and 10% respectively.

It reported continued “strong” sales of Guinness across Britain, with the drink remaining the UK’s most popular pint after knocking Carling off the pedestal last year.

Diageo also reported a 17% jump in sales for Johnnie Walker across Europe during the half-year.

However, recent weakness in gin continued, with volumes of Gordon’s and Tanqueray dropping across the Continent during the period, although this was largely offset through higher pricing.

Diageo chief executive Debra Crew said: “Looking ahead to the second half of fiscal 2024, despite continued global economic volatility, we expect to deliver improvement in organic net sales and organic operating profit growth at the group level, compared to the first half.

“While the macro environment will continue to present challenges, I am confident that we remain well-positioned and resilient for the long term.

“We are diversified by category, price point and region and will continue to invest behind our iconic brands to maintain our position as an industry leader in total beverage alcohol, an attractive sector with a long runway for growth.”