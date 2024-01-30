Upper Crust owner SSP confident despite ongoing strike woes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Upper Crust owner SSP confident despite ongoing strike woes

By Press Association
Upper Crust owner SSP has seen UK sales bounce back thanks to buoyant air travel and commuters continuing to return to offices, but warned of ongoing disruption from train strikes (James Manning/PA)
Upper Crust owner SSP has seen UK sales surge thanks to buoyant air travel and commuters continuing to return to offices, but warned of ongoing disruption from train strikes.

The firm, which runs food outlets at transport sites including airports and railway stations, posted a 17.1% jump in like-for-like sales across its UK and Ireland outlets in the final three months of last year.

It said there was less of a hit from industrial action compared with a year earlier, when train strikes caused havoc in the run-up to Christmas in 2022.

But the group said it expects to see an impact from strike action continue throughout the first three months of 2024 across the UK as well as in Continental Europe.

It comes as train services were crippled across many UK routes on Tuesday due to a walkout by drivers.

Services across southern England were cancelled or reduced as members of the Aslef union staged another strike in their long-running dispute over pay and conditions.

SSP’s trading update showed overall group like-for-like sales rose 14.3% at constant exchange rates in the quarter to December 31.

It said the UK first-quarter sales rise reflected “good passenger numbers in the air sector and further improvement in rail passenger volumes as commuters continued to return to working in offices”.

SSP put faith in its goals to grow full-year group comparable sales by between 6% and 10% as it cheered strong global demand for travel and solid trading since the year-end “notwithstanding the impact from industrial action”.

It also said it remains on track for underlying earnings of between £210 million and £235 million.

SSP said: “While we face into macroeconomic and political uncertainty, we believe that demand for travel will remain resilient and the industry is well set for both short-term and long-term structural growth.

“The new financial year has started well, with revenue momentum being maintained and inflationary pressures on operating costs being mitigated through our ongoing productivity and pricing initiatives.”

Shares in the firm lifted 3% on Tuesday morning.