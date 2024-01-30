25% jump in people needing breathing space from debts last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

25% jump in people needing breathing space from debts last year

By Press Association
The number of people needing breathing space from their debts jumped by 25% in 2023 compared with the previous year, according to Insolvency Service figures (Peter Byrne/PA)
The number of people needing breathing space from their debts jumped by 25% in 2023 compared with the previous year.

Across England and Wales, there were 88,390 registered breathing spaces in 2023, comprised of 86,928 standard and 1,462 mental health breathing space registrations, the Insolvency Service said.

A standard breathing space is available to people with problem debt and gives legal protections from creditor action for up to 60 days.

A mental health crisis breathing space is available to someone who is receiving mental health crisis treatment. It lasts as long as the person’s mental health crisis treatment, plus 30 days.

Breathing space numbers were 25% higher than in 2022 – and, since the start of the scheme on May 4 2021, more than 200,000 breathing spaces have been registered, the service said.

People registering for breathing space may or may not end up entering a formal insolvency procedure.

While breathing space registrations increased, the number of people formally going financially insolvent last year across England and Wales fell to the lowest annual level since 2017, when there were 99,095 cases.

Some 103,454 personal insolvencies were recorded, which was a 13% fall compared with 2022.

Personal insolvencies are made up of bankruptcies; individual voluntary arrangements (IVAs), whereby money is shared out between creditors; and debt relief orders (DROs), which are aimed at people with lower amounts of debt that they cannot realistically pay off.

The lower number of individual insolvencies in 2023 was driven by a 27% decrease in IVAs compared with 2022.

The Insolvency Service said 2023 saw the lowest annual number of IVAs since 2017, while DROs were at the highest annual level since their introduction in 2009.

Bankruptcies increased slightly from the 40-year low in 2022, but remained at less than half of pre-2020 levels.

Meanwhile, the Insolvency Service said the number of company insolvencies across England and Wales last year was the highest since 1993, with 25,158 registered company insolvencies in 2023.

Although company insolvency volumes were at a 30-year high in 2023, the number of companies on the Companies House register has increased over time, so the rate of businesses going insolvent in 2023 compared with active companies remained much lower than a peak seen during the 2008/09 recession, the service said.

Mark Ford, a partner in restructuring and recovery services at professional services firm Evelyn Partners, said: “Inflation might have moderated but many costs are still rising, particularly wage bills, which many firms are struggling with as earnings growth has gathered pace.”