Advertising giant WPP sets out plans for £250 million AI push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Advertising giant WPP sets out plans for £250 million AI push

By Press Association
Advertising giant WPP has revealed more spending on AI (WPP/PA)
Advertising giant WPP has revealed more spending on AI (WPP/PA)

Advertising giant WPP has revealed plans to spend £250 million on ramping up its use of artificial intelligence (AI) as the business continues cutting costs elsewhere.

The company, which is the world’s largest advertising and marketing firm with about 115,000 staff, said it believes AI will “enhance, not replace, human creativity”.

The plans include investing in AI-powered technology and data tools which it said will improve the marketing performance for customers.

It has counted the likes of Facebook and Instagram owner Meta, Microsoft and Google, and brands including Coca-Cola, Dove and Nike as clients.

Its AI-powered platform, WPP Open, has more than 28,000 users from across the group’s hive of customers, including major brands L’Oreal and Nestle.

“AI is transforming our industry and we see it as an opportunity not a threat,” said Mark Read, WPP’s chief executive.

“We are already empowering our people with AI-based tools to augment their skills, produce work more efficiently and improve media performance, all of which will increase the effectiveness of our work.”

Meanwhile, the group is targeting £125 million in savings by 2025 as a result of restructuring efforts across agencies owned by the group, with up to half of that money expected to be saved this year.

It is also looking to save about £175 million from cutting costs in its back office and other parts of the business.

WPP said it is expecting a slight increase in sales over 2023, compared with the previous year, and profit margins at the “top end” of previous guidance.

Mr Read added: “While we had to navigate a more challenging environment in 2023, we see strong future demand for our services and are confident we can accelerate our growth over the medium term.”

Other leaders in the sector have flagged a prolonged downturn in the advertising sector, with signs customers are spending more cautiously on campaigns.