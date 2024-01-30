Deliveroo shares slip as rival Delivery Hero plans to sell stake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Deliveroo shares slip as rival Delivery Hero plans to sell stake

By Press Association
Food delivery firm Deliveroo has seen shares fall after a rival sold its stake in the business (David Davies/PA)
Food delivery firm Deliveroo has seen shares fall after a rival sold its stake in the business (David Davies/PA)

German takeaway delivery platform Delivery Hero is selling its stake in Deliveroo, amid a continued slowdown in the sector.

Shares in Deliveroo slipped on Tuesday morning as a result.

Late on Monday, Berlin-based Delivery Hero revealed plans to sell up to 68.2 million shares in Deliveroo, representing a roughly 4.5% stake.

It said the move, which could be worth around £83 million based on the firm’s closing price on Monday, will wipe out its investment in the UK delivery company.

Deliveroo has been contacted for comment.

Delivery Hero first purchased the stake in its rival in August 2021 as demand in the sector continued to benefit from pandemic-era trends.

However, rapid delivery firms have come under pressure more recently as consumers have returned to restaurants, pubs and shops.

The share sale comes almost two months before Deliveroo founder and chief executive officer Will Shu’s dual-class shares are set to expire.

This share structure provides Mr Shu with extra voting powers and the ability to block a hostile takeover.

Some industry analysts have suggested the company could be targeted for a takeover once this structure expires.

Analysts at Shore Capital said: “A large part of the European food delivery market debate has been around consolidation, with the key catalyst for Deliveroo being April, when its CEO’s golden shares expire.

“We have argued for some time that M&A (merger and acquisition) risk has been helpful in-part to the valuation multiple premium versus peers.

“Delivery Hero, in our view, was one of the more plausible potential acquirers of Deliveroo, despite their balance sheet headaches, so them selling down takes a key horse out of the race and is a slight blow to the bull case.”

Shares in Deliveroo were 4.3% lower on Tuesday morning.