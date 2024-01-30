Sports Direct owner snaps up WIT Fitness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Sports Direct owner snaps up WIT Fitness

By Press Association
Frasers Group has bought sports performance brand WIT Fitness as it continues its investment spree (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group has bought sports performance brand WIT Fitness as it continues its investment spree.

Frasers Group, which owns Sports Direct and House of Fraser, said it had bought the assets and intellectual property of WIT Fitness, which is a specialist gym and fitness wear group.

WIT Fitness, which provides CrossFit training, has its headquarters in London and currently employs around 15 staff members.

CrossFit, founded in 2000, is a high-intensity fitness programme that has affiliations with 12,000 gyms worldwide, including WIT Fitness.

James France, the group head of acquisitions at Frasers Group, said: “We are pleased to have acquired the assets and IP of WIT Fitness, a globally recognised CrossFit and fitness performance brand.

“This acquisition supports our ambition to be a world-leading sports retailer, by bringing another elevated sports brand into Frasers Group’s diverse ecosystem.

“We look forward to investing in the future success of this globally recognised brand.”

Frasers, which is majority-owned by retail tycoon Mr Ashley, has been snapping up a raft of retailers and stakes in the sector in recent years.

It has been upping its stake in online fashion firms Boohoo and Asos, while the firm also acquired luxury clothing retailer Matches Fashion in a deal worth around £52 million in December 2023.

Frasers has likewise bought brands such as Savile Row tailors Gieves & Hawkes, and increased investment in brands such as Hugo Boss.

It said last month it would continue to push forward with its “elevation strategy” under chief executive Michael Murray, who is also the son-in-law of Mr Ashley.