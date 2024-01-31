Santander UK profits rise, but bank sees more borrowers under stress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Santander UK profits rise, but bank sees more borrowers under stress

By Press Association
Santander UK has notched up a rise in annual profits after being boosted by higher interest rates, but flagged rising numbers of borrowers falling behind with repayments (Danny Lawson/PA)
Santander UK has notched up a rise in annual profits after being boosted by higher interest rates, but flagged rising numbers of borrowers falling behind with repayments (Danny Lawson/PA)

Santander UK has notched up a rise in annual profits after being boosted by higher interest rates, but flagged rising numbers of borrowers falling behind with repayments.

The Spanish-owned bank said it is seeing a “modest” increase in customer arrears across mortgages, credit cards, unsecured personal loans and overdrafts in recent quarters.

But the high street lender is predicting cuts to interest rates this year, falling from 5.25% to 4.5% by the year-end as inflation eases back, which it said will “ease cost-of-living pressures for our customers”.

However, falling rates will also take its toll on the group’s profitability, with the group warning that its net interest margin – a key performance measure for retail lenders – is set to fall over the year ahead.

The group reported a 13% rise in annual pre-tax profits to £2.1 billion for 2023, up from £1.9 billion in 2022.

It revealed a 36% drop in money set aside for loan losses, to £206 million, down from £321 million in 2022, thanks to an improved outlook for the wider UK economy.

Chief executive Mike Regnier said: “During 2023 our focus has been on supporting our customers through the higher cost of living and increased interest rates.

“As we look ahead to 2024, we expect interest rates and inflation to fall.”

In the final three months of last year, pre-tax profits dropped 25% quarter on quarter to £418 million, though the result was 3% higher year on year.

Credit impairments in the fourth quarter dropped to £2 million, from £99 in the previous three months.

Its mortgage book suffered amid a slowing housing market over the year, with an £11.9 billion drop in mortgage lending in 2023.

But the group has upgraded its economic forecast for the UK and is pencilling in growth of 0.4%, rising to 1.3% next year, with a rosier picture for the housing market.

It is predicting house price falls to ease back to 1% in 2024, from a 2.2% decline in 2023.

House prices will return to growth in 2025, with a 2.5% increase, according to Santander.