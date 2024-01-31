FTSE drops ahead of Bank of England and Federal Reserve rates decisions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE drops ahead of Bank of England and Federal Reserve rates decisions

By Press Association
Interest rates are widely expected to peak, with traders now wondering when Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey might start cutting rates (Hannah McKay/PA)
Despite trading up for most of Wednesday, London’s FTSE 100 ended the day firmly in the red as traders around the world await interest rate decisions from Washington and London.

In its last trading day before the US Federal Reserve decides whether it might be time to at least signal when interest rate cuts could be expected, the index fell 35.74 points, or 0.47%, to end the day at 7,630.57.

On Thursday at midday the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee will also report on its decision on rates.

“Today’s Fed decision is eagerly awaited by investors who are desperate to see what the Fed will hint at regarding the first rate cut,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

“Much of the ebullient risk appetite we have seen over the past three months has been built on the expectation that the Fed will cut several times this year.

“Given how heavy the selling in (Google owner) Alphabet has been it looks like markets could get quite ugly if the Fed strikes a hawkish tone.”

At the end of the day in Europe, Frankfurt’s Dax index fell 0.40%, while the Cac 40 in Paris had closed down 0.27%.

In New York a little while after markets had closed in Europe the S&P 500 was trading down 0.86%, while the Dow Jones was 0.01% higher

On currency markets the pound had gained 0.23% against the dollar at 1.273 and had risen 0.14% against the euro at 1.1726.

In company news, shares in Vodafone closed 2.08% lower after it was revealed that the company has rejected a proposal from France’s Iliad to combine their Italian businesses.

Iliad said that Vodafone had “failed to accept” the multi-billion pound offer which it believes “was the best possible business combination to benefit a struggling Italian market and telecommunications industry.”

Elsewhere shares in GSK rose 1.97% after the business hiked its profit outlook on the back of higher annual sales and profit.

A new vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) has helped push up pre-tax profits by 14% to £6.1 billion, when accounting for currency movements.

Sales are now expected to rise 5-7% and earnings 7-10% in 2024.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Croda, up 219p to 4,805p, GSK, up 30.2p to 1,568p, Antofagasta, up 29p to 1,735p, Severn Trent, up 38p to 2,598p, and Flutter Entertainment, up 215p to 16,285p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were WPP, down 24.2p to 771.4p, Marks & Spencer, down 7.4p to 247.3p, M&G, down 5.6p to 224.1p, B&M European, down 11.6p to 518.6p, and Vodafone, down 1.43p to 67.32p.