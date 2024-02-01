The National Lottery in figures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

The National Lottery in figures

By Press Association
File photo dated 06/01/16 of a National Lottery sign outside a newsagent in north London.
File photo dated 06/01/16 of a National Lottery sign outside a newsagent in north London.

As the National Lottery changes hands for the first time since its launch almost 30 years ago, here is a look at the game in numbers.

– The National Lottery has handed out over £90 billion in prizes and created more than 6,800 millionaires or multimillionaires since its launch.

– More than 670,000 good cause projects have received National Lottery funding, the equivalent of 240 grants in every postcode district, and £5 million has been handed to good causes every day.

– In the year to March 31 2023, the National Lottery had more than 10.7 million active registered online players, with one in five UK adults playing online over the period, according to Camelot.

– Mobile continued to grow as the digital channel of choice for players, with £2.7 billion of total digital sales coming from tablets and smartphones – up £311.3 million on the year before.

– Sales on the National Lottery app – which was downloaded 2.5 million times in 2022/23 – accounted for more than 70% of mobile sales.

– A participation survey for the year to March 2023 found that 27.6% of the population participated in National Lottery draws on a regular basis

– In 2023, 37 was the luckiest number, appearing 18 times in millionaire-making wins. The next luckiest numbers were 42, 22, 12, 20 and 23.

– The least drawn balls were 18, 25, 38 and 40, all of which were drawn just five times.

– The luckiest number on EuroMillions was 34, rolling out 19 times, followed by 21, 33, 35 and 44.

– The luckiest of the Lucky Stars was number 10 followed by 3.