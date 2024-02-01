Deliveroo launches partnership with Ann Summers ‘in time for Valentine’s Day’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Deliveroo launches partnership with Ann Summers ‘in time for Valentine’s Day’

By Press Association
Deliveroo has launched a partnership with Ann Summers (Ann Summers/PA)
Deliveroo has launched a partnership with Ann Summers, allowing consumers to have products from the lingerie and sex toy retailer delivered to their homes “within minutes”.

The new partnership will initially offer 15 of the most popular Ann Summers products for delivery in Brighton, Manchester, and Canning Town and Vauxhall in London in the run-up to Valentine’s Day.

Deliveroo Hop sites used for rapid grocery delivery will fulfil the orders, with purchases arriving at customers’ doors within minutes of their order, the brands said.

It is Deliveroo’s latest partnership with a major retailer following its launch of ‘Deliveroo Shopping’ in November, with items across categories including pharmacy, toys and petcare set to become available over the coming months.

Deliveroo chief operating officer Eric French said: “We’re incredibly excited by Deliveroo Shopping and its growth potential, ensuring we can bring as many high street products on demand to people’s doors as possible.

“Ann Summers is an iconic British multi-channel retailer, much loved by individuals and couples across the country, and ahead of Valentine’s Day this year we’re making it easier for customers to buy their products.”

Ann Summers chief executive Maria Hollins said: “This is a fantastic new partnership for Ann Summers and we’re proud to be teaming up with Deliveroo to offer customers access to our popular products in minutes.

“Valentine’s Day is one of the most exciting and important occasions for Ann Summers fans and we can’t wait to provide new and existing customers with another way to shop with us.”