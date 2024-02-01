Shell annual profits fall on lower oil prices after record 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Shell annual profits fall on lower oil prices after record 2022

By Press Association
Shell said annual profits tumbled in 2023 (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Shell said annual profits tumbled in 2023 (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

Shell has said annual profits tumbled in 2023 after lower oil and gas prices knocked its bottom line.

The oil giant reported adjusted earnings, including taxes, of 28.3 billion US dollars (£22.4 billion) for 2023, down 29% on 2022, when soaring oil prices drove profits to an all-time high.

Underlying earnings fell 19% to 68.5 billion US dollars (£54.1 billion), down 19% from 84.3 billion US dollars (£66.6 billion) the previous year.

The lower profits come after oil prices fell last year after big increases in 2022 in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with oil trading at about 82 US dollars a barrel on average through last year, against 100 US dollars in 2022.

But Shell said it saw a 17% increase in underlying earnings, including taxes, to 7.3 billion US dollars (£5.8 billion) quarter on quarter in the final three months of 2023.

It also announced plans to deliver more returns for shareholders, with another 3.5 billion US dollars (£2.8 billion) in share buybacks this quarter.

Shell chief executive Wael Sawan said the group “delivered another quarter of strong performance”.

He said: “As we enter 2024 we are continuing to simplify our organisation with a focus on delivering more value with less emissions.”