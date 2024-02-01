BT ‘on track’ after profit pushed higher by price increases

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BT ‘on track’ after profit pushed higher by price increases

By Press Association
BT has said its trading is on track after price rises helped support growth in the latest quarter (BT Group/PA)
Trading at telecoms giant BT is “on track” after the latest quarter was boosted by price increases, the new boss has said.

Allison Kirkby took the helm from previous chief executive Philip Jansen on Thursday, becoming the first female chief of the FTSE 100 firm.

Ms Kirkby comes into the company amid a key period for BT, as it rapidly rolls out ultrafast full fibre broadband across the UK and pushes forward a comprehensive cost-cutting programme.

On Thursday she said she is looking forward to leading the firm through its “next phase of development”.

BT’s first female chief executive, Allison Kirkby (Tommy Johansson/BT/PA)

It came as the business said adjusted revenues increased by 3% to £15.8 billion over the three months to December 31, compared with the same period last year.

The company said this was driven by price increases and fibre product sales in its Openreach business.

BT said it also benefited from increased roaming and price rises in its business division, which helped to offset declines for some “legacy products”.

As a result, adjusted earnings also increased by 3% to £6.1 billion for the quarter as cost improvements offset inflation, while pre-tax profits rose 15% to £1.5 billion.

Ms Kirkby said: “said: “BT Group has delivered another quarter of revenue and ebitda (earnings before tax, interest, depreciation and amortisation) growth, while rapidly building and upgrading customers to our full-fibre broadband and 5G networks, and we continue to be on track to achieve our financial outlook for the year.

“We are providing great digital connectivity and services, while laying the foundations for future growth that will benefit our customers, investors and the UK.

“As I assume the role of chief executive, we remain committed to our purpose and our strategic focus, and I am looking forward to leading BT Group into its next phase of development.”