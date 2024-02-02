Social tariff would have lifted 2.2m households out of fuel poverty – charities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Social tariff would have lifted 2.2m households out of fuel poverty – charities

By Press Association
An energy social tariff would have lifted millions of households out of fuel poverty, charities have said (Peter Byrne/PA)
An energy social tariff would have lifted 2.2 million households out of fuel poverty this winter, charities have claimed.

A coalition of charities: Age UK, Scope, Fair by Design, Mencap, MND Association and Sense, warned that the cost of living crisis was still adding “huge pressures” to household finances, with millions struggling to pay their energy bills.

Currently, about one in eight households in the UK – 12%, or the equivalent of 3.4 million households – are experiencing fuel poverty this winter, the charities said.

SNP MP Marion Fellows is due to table a 10-minute rule bill to discuss social tariffs on February 5.

Ahead of this, the coalition has called on the Government to “urgently think again” and fund a targeted energy deal, or social tariff, to “markedly” discount energy costs for those of all ages at greatest risk from the cold.

The charities have called for implementation of a discounted energy social tariff from 2024-25 to protect the UK’s most vulnerable people from fuel poverty.

They said the tariff should be directly funded through Government spending, to ensure “those missing out on it do not have to bear its costs”.

Age UK charity director Caroline Abrahams said: “In January 2024 about 3.4 million over-60s reported their home was too cold for most, or all of the time. It’s not acceptable that they are being forced to live in these conditions.

“We need a permanent solution in the form of an energy social tariff to ensure they never face another winter of unmanageable bills. Energy is a basic essential and it’s time we treated it that way and ensure everyone can afford enough of it to stay fit and well, and to live decently.”

Maddy Rose, from Mencap, said: “The Government’s failure to take action leaves huge numbers of disabled people in fuel distress.

“Despite higher energy use for mobility, health and sensory needs, nearly 40% of respondents to a Mencap survey had kept the heating off despite being cold, while over a quarter reported not switching the lights on to save money.

“Without an energy social tariff, people with a learning disability will continue to have to make these desperate choices.

“(The) Government must tackle affordability issues and fulfil their promise to protect the most vulnerable in society, once and for all.”

James Taylor, executive director of strategy at disability equality charity Scope, said: “These findings reveal the devastating, real-life consequences of the Government’s decision to break its promise to consult on a social tariff.

“Life costs more when you’re disabled. At Scope we’re hearing from disabled people who are going days without food, and relying on candles because they can’t afford to switch the lights on.

“This can’t wait – the Government must act now.”

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson said: “A social tariff is about protecting vulnerable people and that’s exactly what we are doing by providing significant financial support for those who need it most.

“We’ve cut National Insurance for 29 million working people, a tax cut worth £450 for the average worker and our actions have helped to more than halve inflation since last year.

“On top of this we are increasing the National Living Wage to £11.44 this year, and boosting benefit payments for around 5.5 million households by an average of £470 a year.

“This is alongside direct targeted support for those who continue to need it, including £900 in cost-of-living payments, £150 to those on eligible disability benefits, plus a further £150 Warm Home Discount. Our Energy Price Guarantee also remains in place until April 2024.”