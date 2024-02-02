Merck Mercuriadis replaced as chief of Hipgnosis Songs Management

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Merck Mercuriadis replaced as chief of Hipgnosis Songs Management

By Press Association
Hipgnosis owns back catalogues for artists including Shakira (Doug Peters/PA)
Merck Mercuriadis is stepping down as chief executive of music royalties fund manager Hipgnosis Songs Management (HSM).

It comes amid an increasingly intense relationship between HSM and the board of Hipgnosis Songs Fund (HSF), the music royalty fund whose assets HSM manages.

The fund, which owns back catalogues for artists including Justin Bieber and Shakira, is currently undergoing a strategic review process which could see its assets sold, or be wound up completely.

However, bosses at the fund have warned that a call option held by HSM, which allows it to buy HSF’s assets, is damaging the value of the portfolio and therefore impacting upon demand from possible suitors.

Merck Mercuriadis (far right) among performers including Nile Rodgers attending the World Premiere of No Time To Die, at the Royal Albert Hall in London (Ian West/PA)

Last month, HSF said it was willing to offer up to £20 million to anyone who wishes to make a bid for its music catalogue in a move to entice suitors.

On Friday, HSM announced it will now shake up its leadership team, with founder Mr Mercuriadis stepping down as chief executive, to become the fund manager’s chairman.

He will be replaced in the top role by Ben Katovsky, currently chief operating officer of HSM.

The firm added that Mr Mercuriadis will lead its engagement with songwriters and artists, while Mr Katovsky will assume responsibility for managing the business and implementing HSM’s growth strategy.

Mr Mercuriadis said: “One of our most important goals has been to bring an institutional rigour to Hipgnosis Song Management.

“Over the last 16 months, Ben (Katovsky) has done an amazing job building the team and HSM’s capabilities to deliver the best possible service to our clients, and I’m certain this appointment makes us stronger.”

Mr Katovsky said: “I look forward to continuing to work closely with Merck, our senior leadership team, my colleagues, our songwriters, our clients and shareholders.

“I particularly hope we will be able to work constructively with the board of Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd, as I believe that HSM is best able to deliver value for their shareholders whether they decide the company has a future as a long-term operation or wish to pursue the sale of assets following their strategic review.”