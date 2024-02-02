Tim Cook teases Apple generative AI announcement for ‘later this year’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Tim Cook teases Apple generative AI announcement for ‘later this year’

By Press Association
Apple chief executive Tim Cook has said the company is spending a tremendous amount of time and effort on AI (Yui Mok/PA)
Apple boss Tim Cook has revealed the tech giant will make a big announcement about generative AI features on its devices “later this year”.

Mr Cook said the iPhone maker was spending a “tremendous amount of time and effort” on AI and would share more details of that work later in the year.

Many of Apple’s rivals have made a number of announcements around generative AI – Samsung and Google have made the technology key parts of recent phone announcements – while Google has also followed Microsoft and introduced a chatbot or virtual assistant to their computing platforms in the wake of the success of OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Apple’s Tim Cook has said that the company is looking to make a big announcement around generative AI (Niall Carson/PA)

In contrast, Apple has said little on the subject.

But speaking on a call following the announcement of the firm’s latest financial results, the Apple chief executive said he believed generative AI was a “huge opportunity” for the company.

“As we look ahead, we will continue to invest in these and other technologies that shape our future. That includes AI, where we continue to spend a tremendous amount of time and effort and we’re excited to share details of our ongoing work in that space later this year,” he said.

The Apple boss did not give any further details but did confirm he was speaking about generative AI.

“Let me just say that I think there’s a huge opportunity for Apple with generative AI and with AI, without getting into many more details or getting out ahead of myself.”

The hint of generative AI features to come follows reports from the US that the next version of Apple’s iPhone software – iOS 18 – which is due to be announced later this year, could be one of the biggest updates in the operating system’s history.

One of Apple’s biggest smartphone rivals, Samsung, released their latest flagship devices this week, complete with a wide range of generative AI-powered features, including translation and transcription tools, as well as new photo editing capabilities.

Google has made similar AI-powered tools a key selling point of its Pixel smartphone range in recent years.

In its latest financial results, Apple reported revenue of 119.58 billion dollars (£93.74 billion), up 2% on the same three-month period last year.