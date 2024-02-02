Asda follows Sainsbury’s with vacuum-pack mince packaging to save plastic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Asda follows Sainsbury’s with vacuum-pack mince packaging to save plastic

By Press Association
Asda is following Sainsbury’s to introduce vacuum-packed mince packaging to save on plastic (Asda/PA)
Asda is following Sainsbury's to introduce vacuum-packed mince packaging to save on plastic (Asda/PA)

Asda has announced it will introduce vacuum-pack mince packaging to save plastic.

The supermarket said on Friday it is replacing the traditional plastic trays across its Just Essentials beef mince range with a lighter plastic film alternative.

It follows Sainsbury’s which was forced to defend its new mince packaging that it introduced early last year after shoppers criticised it as “disgusting”, “vile” and “too compressed”.

In August, Tesco announced it would be trialling a switch to “pillow packs” for its mince products, eschewing the controversial vacuum packs.

Asda said the new packaging, which is available in stores and online, contains 60% less plastic than previous versions and can be recycled through collection points in 250 of its largest stores.

The supermarket said it will help remove 67.6 tonnes of plastic from its supply chain annually.

The vacuum-pack method of packaging removes the oxygen which typically causes a product to eventually spoil meaning the product has a longer shelf life than before, it added.

The supermarket aims to make packaging of all its own-label products recyclable by 2025 with its latest sustainability report saying it had reached 93%.

Jon Wells, sustainable packaging manager at Asda, said: “We’re always looking at new ways that we can make positive changes which will benefit both our customers and the planet, and we believe that this is one of those changes.

“Not only does this improve shelf life and provide greater convenience for our customers, it also removes tonnes of non-recyclable plastic from our supply chain, reducing our carbon footprint.”