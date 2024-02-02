FTSE drops as falling oil prices put pressure on energy stocks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE drops as falling oil prices put pressure on energy stocks

By Press Association
Shares fell in the City on Friday (Victoria Jones/PA)
Shares fell in the City on Friday (Victoria Jones/PA)

For the third day in a row London’s FTSE 100 index closed lower despite trading up earlier in the day after a fall in the price of oil pushed the energy companies towards the bottom of the pack.

The FTSE 100 fell 6.62 points, or 0.09%, to end the day at 7,615.54. The biggest losers included some of the country’s biggest mining companies, but as oil prices dropped 1.4% to 77.63 dollars per barrel, energy giants were also hit.

“Today’s laggards on the FTSE 100 have been the oil majors with Shell and BP slipping back on the account of lower oil prices reversing the gains of yesterday on the back of Shell’s decent earnings numbers with BP due next week,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

“On the upside Tesco and Sainsbury are outperforming after Morgan Stanley upgraded both on account that they are likely to benefit from volume growth in 2024, while Primark owner AB Foods was downgraded to equal weight.

“Also benefiting from broker upgrades is easyJet, raised to overweight at Barclays with a 700p price target, and Wizz Air, raised to equal weight by the same bank with a 2,200p price target.”

At the end of the day in Europe Frankfurt’s Dax index rose 0.35%, while the Cac 40 in Paris had closed up 0.05%.

In New York a little while after markets had closed in Europe the S&P 500 had gained 0.99%, while the Dow Jones was 0.19% higher.

On currency markets the pound was trading 0.92% lower against the dollar at 1.2627 and had dropped 0.11% against the euro at 1.1709.

In company news, shares in Superdry soared in a day when its boss said he is considering taking the troubled clothes seller private.

The company’s share price more than doubled, up 118.2% by the close of play. Shares were already trading up amid speculation over a possible deal earlier on Friday.

The company said that Julian Dunkerton, who co-founded the chain, “is engaged in discussions with potential financing partners” about possibly buying the business.

Elsewhere shares in YouGov dipped 1.66% even after the business told shareholders that it was confident it could meet expectations this year.

Despite a “challenging macro-economic environment” the polling company said that demand for its data products and research had remained stable.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Rolls-Royce, up 11.4p to 310.2p, Barclays, up 4.68p to 150.72p, Sainsbury’s, up 8p to 275.2p, Tesco, up 7.9p to 290.8p, and BT, up 2.35p to 111.35p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Endeavour Mining, down 58p to 1,357p, Fresnillo, down 16.4p to 505.6p, Mondi, down 33.5p to 1,367.5p, Anglo American, down 43p to 1,835.6p, and Ocado, down 11.2p to 505p.