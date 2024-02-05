Ex-boss of Revolution Beauty agrees to pay firm £2.9m to end auditing dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Ex-boss of Revolution Beauty agrees to pay firm £2.9m to end auditing dispute

By Press Association
The co-founder and ex-boss of Revolution Beauty has agreed to pay nearly £3 million to draw a line under issues with its accounts (Alamy/PA)
The co-founder and ex-boss of cosmetics brand Revolution Beauty has agreed to pay nearly £3 million to draw a line under issues with its accounts, which threw the business into crisis in 2022.

The company said it had reached a settlement agreement with Adam Minto after an ongoing dispute with the former chief executive.

The make-up firm ran into trouble when its auditors refused to sign off on its financial accounts for the year to February 2022, leading shares in the firm to be suspended on the London Stock Exchange while an investigation was carried out.

Mr Minto quit the business in November amid the saga.

It later emerged that there were a series of problems with its accounts, including the sale of nearly £10 million worth of stock just before the end of the financial year, which a probe found should not have counted towards its reported revenue.

The investigation also uncovered claims that Mr Minto, and former chairman and fellow founder Tom Allsworth, had made personal loans to an employee and to distributors which were not disclosed to the board at the time.

Revolution had said it was considering taking legal action against Mr Minto, alleging he breached his duties to the firm.

Revolution Beauty
Cosmetics brand Revolution Beauty will receive £2.9m from former boss Adam Minto as part of a settlement agreement (Revolution Beauty/PA)

But the settlement announced on Thursday is set to draw a line under the dispute, with the company stressing there was “no admission or acceptance of liability by either party” as part of the agreement.

Mr Minto will pay a sum of £2.9 million in six yearly instalments. If he does not pay an instalment on time, then he will be charged interest of 8% per year.

Non-executive chairman, Alistair McGeorge, said: “We are very pleased to have reached an agreement with Adam,” adding that the firm can “now focus on the future”.

Shares in Revolution Beauty, which resumed trading in June, were up about 3% on Monday morning.