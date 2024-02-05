Naked Wines appoints new boss after troubles in the US

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Naked Wines appoints new boss after troubles in the US

By Press Association
The business said last month that it was cutting 50 jobs (Ian West/PA)
Naked Wines has appointed a new boss after its former chief executive left the troubled alcohol seller.

Weeks after the firm revealed it was cutting jobs, it has chosen Rodrigo Maza, who has been its UK managing director since September, to fill the top position.

Former chief executive Nick Devlin stepped down with immediate effect in November.

His departure came on the same day the business warned on profits, saying that earnings would be up to one sixth of its previous forecast.

Founder and chairman Rowan Gormley, who has been running the business since then, blamed the poor outcomes on Mr Devlin “splitting his time across both the role of CEO and US president”.

The company said that while its UK and Australia businesses had been meeting expectations, its US arm was falling behind.

In January the business announced that it would cut around 50 jobs as part of a plan to cut costs by £7 million.

On Monday Mr Gormley said: “We are delighted to welcome Maza as CEO designate.

“In his short time with us he has proven his ability to energise his team to get Naked back on the growth path, and his previous experience has a compelling combination of entrepreneurial start-ups and big company best practice, both of which we are going to need.”

Mr Maza said: “I’m honoured and excited to accept the role of CEO designate at Naked Wines.

“The value that Naked delivers to its customers and winemakers is clear and provides a solid foundation to build on.

“I look forward to working with the team across Naked and getting this amazing company to achieve its full potential.”

Shares rose 0.95% on Monday morning.