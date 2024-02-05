Naked Wines appoints new boss after troubles in the US

Naked Wines has appointed a new boss after its former chief executive left the troubled alcohol seller.

Weeks after the firm revealed it was cutting jobs, it has chosen Rodrigo Maza, who has been its UK managing director since September, to fill the top position.

Former chief executive Nick Devlin stepped down with immediate effect in November.

His departure came on the same day the business warned on profits, saying that earnings would be up to one sixth of its previous forecast.

Founder and chairman Rowan Gormley, who has been running the business since then, blamed the poor outcomes on Mr Devlin “splitting his time across both the role of CEO and US president”.

The company said that while its UK and Australia businesses had been meeting expectations, its US arm was falling behind.

In January the business announced that it would cut around 50 jobs as part of a plan to cut costs by £7 million.

On Monday Mr Gormley said: “We are delighted to welcome Maza as CEO designate.

“In his short time with us he has proven his ability to energise his team to get Naked back on the growth path, and his previous experience has a compelling combination of entrepreneurial start-ups and big company best practice, both of which we are going to need.”

Mr Maza said: “I’m honoured and excited to accept the role of CEO designate at Naked Wines.

“The value that Naked delivers to its customers and winemakers is clear and provides a solid foundation to build on.

“I look forward to working with the team across Naked and getting this amazing company to achieve its full potential.”

Shares rose 0.95% on Monday morning.