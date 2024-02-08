BAT slumps to loss on £27.3bn US hit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BAT slumps to loss on £27.3bn US hit

By Press Association
British American Tobacco has revealed it swung to an annual loss after taking a higher-than-expected charge on its US business (British American Tobacco/PA)
Lucky Strike and Dunhill firm British American Tobacco has revealed it swung to an annual loss after taking a higher-than-expected charge on its US business.

The cigarette and vape group slumped to a pre-tax loss of £17.1 billion in 2023 against profits of £9.3 billion the previous year following a £27.3 billion writedown on its US brands – higher than the £25 billion hit it warned over in December.

It said the charge was due to its long-term strategy to shift away from traditional cigarettes, as well as lower sales amid wider economic uncertainty and “the growth of illicit single-use vapour products and uncertainty around a potential menthol ban in the US”.

The group said the higher charge was partly as a result of currency movements since its initial estimation.

BAT said sales by volume in the global tobacco industry are expected to fall by around 3% this year, but it backed previous guidance for “low single digit” organic revenue and underlying earnings growth for the year.

The firm’s chief executive Tadeu Marroco said the group was not expecting to take a financial impact on its UK business from the impending ban on disposable vapes and the Government’s plan for a generation ban on cigarettes.

He said the writedown was “unique” to the US and largely following its move in 2017 to buy the 57.8% of Reynolds American it did not already own for a total of 49 billion US dollars (£39 billion).

Mr Marroco also said that the incoming disposable ban in the UK, which is aimed at tackling the rise in young people vaping and protecting children’s health, would not have a big impact on the group.

Through sales of its Vuse Go brand, disposable vape products account for between 42% and 50% of its UK vaping business, which in turn accounts for around half of all UK sales.

But he said the group is the leader in Britain’s refillable vape market, which will see demand boosted following the disposable ban.

“Because we have a modest share (in disposable vapes), we would be in a stronger position, because we are leaders in refillable,” said Mr Marroco.

Its full-year figures showed it reached profitability in its so-called new categories arm – which is led by Vuse and Vue – two years ahead of target.

Shares in the firm lifted 5% in morning trading on Thursday.

