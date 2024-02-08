DS Smith approached by Mondi over potential £10bn packaging merger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
DS Smith approached by Mondi over potential £10bn packaging merger

By Press Association
The board of DS Smith confirmed it had received ‘a highly preliminary expression of interest from Mondi’ (DS Smith/PA)
The board of DS Smith confirmed it had received ‘a highly preliminary expression of interest from Mondi’ (DS Smith/PA)

London’s Mondi has proposed creating a more than £10 billion packaging giant in a renewed approach for rival DS Smith, it was revealed on Thursday.

Three years after reportedly mulling an approach for the business, Mondi has expressed interest in combining with its rival, DS Smith said.

The news sent shares in DS Smith soaring, up by as much as 15% at one point. But details are scant, and a potential deal still appears to be some way off.

“The board of DS Smith notes the recent media speculation and confirms that it has received a highly preliminary expression of interest from Mondi plc regarding a combination with DS Smith,” the business said in a statement to investors.

“The board of DS Smith understands that Mondi is considering a possible offer for DS Smith although no proposal has been received at this stage.”

“There can be no certainty as to whether any proposal will be made or the terms of any such proposal. A further announcement will be made if and when appropriate.”

The deal would combine two packaging companies with a combined market value of around £10.4 billion as the share prices stood on Thursday.

It is not the first time such a tie-up has been mooted. In February 2021, Bloomberg reported that Mondi was weighing a £5 billion takeover of its rival.

At the time, the packaging industry was benefiting from a pandemic-era boom in online deliveries, which caused a jump in demand for the packaging that orders come in.

Mondi is now required to announce a plan to make a firm offer for DS Smith by the close of play on March 7, or confirm that it does not intend to bid for the business.

