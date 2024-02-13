FTSE 100 drops as interest rate concerns weigh on housebuilders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

FTSE 100 drops as interest rate concerns weigh on housebuilders

By Press Association
London stocks slipped in value on Tuesday (Ian West/PA)
London’s markets slid in a gloomy afternoon session amid concerns over persistent inflation.

The FTSE 100 had a cautious morning of trading but quickly dropped to its lowest point this month after hotter-than-expected US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation figures.

The data suggested hopes of interest rate reductions soon could be premature and particularly dented housebuilders amid concerns about the mortgage market.

London’s top index moved 0.81%, or 61.41 points, lower to finish at 7,512.28, with Taylor Wimpey, Barratt Developments and Persimmon all notable fallers.

Axel Rudolph, senior market analyst at IG, said: “A higher-than-expected US CPI print provoked a sell-off in global equities as rate cut expectations are pushed back.

“January consumer price inflation falling less than expected was enough of a catalyst to cut the equity rally short, push yields and the US dollar to two-month highs.

“Hopes for a Federal Reserve March rate cut have all but disappeared with the market now pricing in a 53% probability of a first cut being seen in June.”

Key stateside markets, such as the Dow Jones and S&P 500, dropped into the red as a result.

In mainland Europe, concerns over the inflation picture also drove weak sentiment, with traders on edge ahead of inflation data for the UK and other key economies still to come.

The German Dax index was down 0.92% at the close and the Cac 40 closed down 0.84%.

Meanwhile, sterling failed to keep up with the US dollar, which was boosted by the 3.9% US core inflation reading for January.

The pound was down 0.18% at 1.260 US dollars but was 0.35% higher at 1.175 euro at market close in London.

Tui financials
Tui reduced its losses over the final quarter of 2023 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

In company news, shares in Tui edged lower despite the travel giant cutting its losses for the latest quarter.

The holiday operator, which also urged its shareholders to vote to abandon the company’s London listing and focus purely on Germany, said its pre-tax loss was cut from 272.6 million euro (£232.3 million) in the final three months of 2022 to 103.1 million euros (£87.9 million) in the same period in 2023.

Shares in the company were down 1p to 578.5p at the end of trading.

Pharmaceutical giant GSK also made gains during the session after the stock received an upgrade from brokers at Citi.

Shares in the business lifted by 15.4p to 1,641.8p after Citi said the drugs giant may have rediscovered its “mojo”.

Superdry closed 4.3p lower at 30.9p as investors continue to await news for talks over a potential takeover deal for the troubled fashion chain.

The price of oil improved for the seventh day in a row as tensions in the Middle East continue to put pressure on supply

A barrel of Brent crude oil was up by 1.02% to 82.84 US dollars as markets were closing in London

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were AstraZeneca, up 99p to 9,600p, GSK, up 15.4p to 1,641.8p, Centrica, up 1.1p to 135.55p, HSBC, up 2.1p to 610.5p, and Anglo American, up 4.4p to 1,756p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Barratt Developments, down 22.4p to 466.1p, Taylor Wimpey, down 6.5p to 141.45p, Fresnillo, down 21.6p to 471.8p, Entain, down 43.2p to 973.8p, and Persimmon, down 57.5p to 1,361.5p.